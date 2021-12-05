ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Police investigating after body found at Pittsfield State Forest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office identified the person found dead in Pittsfield State Forest over the weekend.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office (DA) reports the discovery of a body in Pittsfield State Forest on Saturday. Now, they’re investigating the death of the individual, identified as 32-year-old Reymon Delacruz-Batista .

Hunters reported finding the body at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, and Action Ambulance were called, and paramedics promptly pronounced the individual dead on the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Batista died from multiple gunshot wounds.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

