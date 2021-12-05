ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Antony Sher’s stand against apartheid

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZKjS_0dEho6hO00
Antony Sher: ‘A stalwart in the struggle against apartheid.’

Antony Sher (Obituary, 3 December) was a stalwart in the struggle against apartheid. He joined us on the picket line outside South Africa House on many occasions. He did not draw attention to himself. He was just there. A modest, self-effacing and committed anti-racist.

David Kenvyn

Chair, London Anti-Apartheid Committee, 1982-88 I was quite excited at your headline in the print edition (Experts on kissing under the mistletoe, 3 December) and avidly readthe article below hoping to pick up a few tips for the festive season. Imagine my disappointment on finding that the emphasis was on how not to do it.

Judith Wainwright

Pontfaen, Pembrokeshire

It’s a pity that the two dozen staff and six customers trapped by snow in Aalborg’s Ikea only ate, watched TV and slept in the beds (Report, 2 December). The ratio would have been perfect for a world record-beating attempt to assemble the fiendishly difficult Pax wardrobe.

Brian Smith

Berlin, Germany

Now in my 60s, I like to think that the Guardian sudoku helps to keep my brain agile. However, as it is a symbol puzzle, not a real number puzzle, I wondered if its relevance could be improved by swapping in some everyday items? I suggest that 1 be substituted by keys, 2 by spectacles, 3 by cooker and so on.

Eric Sharp

Newcastle upon Tyne

You report (2 December) that the Information Commissioner’s Office has fined the Cabinet Office £500,000 over a serious data breach. Writing as a taxpayer, I’d like to know who pays.

Jim Golcher

Greens Norton, Northamptonshire

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sibghat Kadri obituary

The barrister and anti-racism pioneer Sibghat Kadri, who has died aged 84 of cancer, was the first Muslim appointed Queen’s Counsel and also established the first multiracial chambers in Britain. His life, in and out of court, was dedicated to the pursuit of racial equality. The barrister and Labour peer...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Antony Sher

Gregory Doran takes leave from RSC to care for terminally ill Antony Sher. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director has taken compassionate leave to care for his husband, the celebrated actor. Venues around the world may have closed their doors because of the coronavirus but you can still toast theatre...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Sir Antony Sher: Actor dies of cancer aged 72

Veteran actor Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer aged 72, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced. He was widely regarded as one of the country's finest contemporary classical actors, with a long association with the company. Its artistic director and Sir Antony's husband, Gregory Doran, had taken compassionate...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antony Sher
Deadline

Antony Sher Dies: Acclaimed UK Theater Actor And ‘Shakespeare In Love’ Star Was 72

Sir Antony Sher, the acclaimed UK theater actor who also starred in Shakespeare In Love and Mrs Brown, has died. He was 72. The Royal Shakespeare Company tweeted earlier Friday that Sher had died of cancer. Sher’s husband Gregory Doran, the RSC’s artistic director, has been taking compassionate leave since September to care for him. RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon and acting artistic director Erica Whyman hailed Sher’s “hugely celebrated career on stage and screen,” as tributes flooded in for the actor. “Anthony was deeply loved and hugely admired by so many colleagues,” said Mallyon and Whyman. “He was a groundbreaking role model for...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Antony Sher, chameleonlike star of the London stage, dies at 72

Antony Sher, a South African-born actor who brought empathy, intelligence and scorching intensity to his performances on the London stage, playing roles as varied as a torch singer, Holocaust survivor and psychopathic king, died Dec. 2 at his home in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He was 72. His death was announced by...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Obituary#Readthe#Tyne#The Cabinet Office
The Independent

Charles: Sir Antony Sher was ‘a giant of the stage at the height of his genius’

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Sir Antony Sher as “a giant of the stage at the height of his genius” following the actor’s death at the age of 72.The Olivier Award-winning actor and director was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year, and his death was announced by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday.In a statement to the PA news agency, Charles said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Sir Antony’s passing.My heart goes out to Greg Doran and to all at the RSC. who will, I know, feel the most profound sorrow at the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Celebrities settle damages claims against publisher of News Of The World

A number of celebrities and high-profile figures have settled phone hacking claims against the publisher of the News Of The World the High Court has heard.Statements were read before Mr Justice Fancourt on behalf of 15 celebrities and other figures, including actor Sean Bean Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri and ex-cricketer and commentator Shane Warne News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of the now-defunct newspaper, has agreed to pay “substantial damages” to each of the claimants and also pay their legal costs.The publisher, through its legal team, made public apologies to each of the claimants for the actions of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Forbes: Tackling child poverty is Budget priority

Tackling child poverty will be a priority in the Scottish Budget Kate Forbes has said.The Finance Secretary said there will be a “clear strategic effort” to reduce inequalities in the plans she announces on Thursday, as well as support for the transition to net-zero.She visited the Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre in the south of Edinburgh on Wednesday morning, where she spoke to young people and parents who use the site.Ms Forbes told the PA news agency: “We have chosen to prioritise within our Budget tackling child poverty and tackling inequalities that have been exacerbated during Covid.“We have chosen that because...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
The Independent

PM: No UK ministers or officials to attend Winter Olympics in Beijing

Boris Johnson has said there will “effectively be a diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics in Beijing given that no UK ministers or officials will be attending.Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith begged the Prime Minister to ensure the UK follows the lead of the United States by having a full diplomatic boycott of the Games in February.Mr Johnson said the Government has “no hesitation” in raising concerns over human rights abuses with China, adding in the Commons: “There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.“No ministers are expected to attend and no officials.“What I can tell the House is I don’t think sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the Government.” Read More Lessons must be learned from Afghanistan evacuation, says Foreign SecretaryBells from sunk warships go on display 80 years after tragedyTruss: Britain must embrace ‘warts and all’ history of Empire
SPORTS
The Guardian

UK teenager who was mauled by crocodile feared losing foot

A British teenager who was mauled by a crocodile in southern Africa feared she would need to have her foot amputated, and said she felt “very lucky” during an interview from her hospital bed. Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was left with her right foot “hanging loose” and a dislocated hip after...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Mark Huband obituary

Mark Huband, who has died aged 58 of pancreatitis and multiple organ failure, built a strong and lasting reputation over more than three decades as a foreign correspondent and business analyst, specialising in Africa and the Middle East. He and I met when he arrived in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in...
OBITUARIES
Variety

Studiocanal, Beyond Rights, Passion Among Seven Distributors Joining Strong London TV Screenings Lineup

Distributors Beyond Rights, Blue Ant International, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Hat Trick International, Passion Distribution, and Studiocanal have confirmed their participation at The London TV Screenings 2022. They join an already strong lineup that includes All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle and ITV Studios. The distributors are working together to coordinate a series of screenings, meetings and events taking place in-person in London from Feb. 28 through March 4. Each company will host individual events across the week, and will be held in line with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols as advised at the time by the U.K. government. The screenings developed out...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK inquiry to look into 2 more alleged government gatherings

The British government confirmed Thursday that an inquiry into an alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party at the offices of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson nearly a year ago will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials.In a statement to lawmakers, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis laid out the terms of reference for the inquiry Johnson ordered Wednesday following a week of allegations that officials flouted coronavirus rules that they imposed on everyone else.The primary charge relates to a Dec. 18, 2020 event at the prime minister's 10 Downing St. offices, where officials are said to have enjoyed wine,...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy