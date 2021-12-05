These houses are for sale in Wickenburg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

Wickenburg News Alert
 5 days ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wickenburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Wickenburg-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFh5q_0dEhnVOr00

980 S Saguaro Drive, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 2 Baths | $497,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1981

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE VIEWS FROM THIS HILLTOP 2044 SQ, FEET HOME ON 1.16+ ACRES *3 BEDROOM 2 BATH *GUEST QUARTERS WITH 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, LIVING ROOM, KITCHENETTE W/ SEPARATE ENTRY *RV HOOK UP AND DUMP *TILE AND CARPET THROUGHOUT *GRANITE COUNTER TOPS *XLARGE 35X15 DECK TO ENJOY THE BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE BRADSHAW MOUNTAINS AN CITY VIEWS*100% WELL *WELL PARCEL # IS 05-42-123H

For open house information, contact Nora Qorri, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTZ5b_0dEhnVOr00

4606 Tenderfoot Way, Wickenburg, 85390

2 Beds 3 Baths | $719,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,287 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Gorgeous Home inside & out! This remarkable home features an open interior w/wood-look floors, trending palette, upgraded light fixtures, window shades, & art niches. Private den. Stunning gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream come true w/high-end appliances, quartz counters, tile back-splash, pendant lighting, and huge island w/breakfast bar. Plush carpet in all bedrooms. Master retreat w/patio access & upscale en suite w/a walk-in closet, glass step-in shower, dual sinks, & separate tub you'll definitely love. Inside laundry w/sink & built-in cabinets. Enjoy incredible sunset views from your covered patio and entertain your guests around the modern square firepit. Wickenburg Ranch is where you want to be! The amenities are impressive! What are you waiting for? Make this gem yours now Garage is 4 car tandem with extension. So golf cart parking is there! Home is priced below Appraisal value!! Appraised in October for $750,000 and is being offered at $740,000! Intsant equity!

For open house information, contact Janice Cooke, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfS1X_0dEhnVOr00

430 Mesa Verde Drive, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,235 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Your new dream home. 2235 Sqft 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Oversized walk in closets in all rooms. Knotty alder interior doors and a custom Iron and Glass front entry door. Kraft Made Cherry Wood cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spray foam insulation in living area. Fiberglass insulation in Garage. Granite through out Kitchen Laundry and bathrooms. Pine tongue and groove ceiling in entrance and rear patios. Colored concrete back patio. Elastomeric stucco. Insulated garage doors. Anderson 100 series windows. 12 ft X 80 in Anderson Patio door. Kitchen appliances in stainless steel Power room in the garage. Ceramic tile flooring. Ceramic tile shower in master bathroom and ceramic tile surround in hall bathroom. Copper supply lines or plumbing, plumbed for water softer. Quality built home

For open house information, contact Connie Jenson, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgHTa_0dEhnVOr00

281 Genung Avenue, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Charming home nestled in the center of Wickenburg. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance to park, stores, arena, downtown and hospital. Home boasts an open-concept layout, with the kitchen overlooking an inviting great room. Home has been completed remodeled in 2021 including a new roof and new Trane Heat Pump Unit.

For open house information, contact Monica Garcia Zarate, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg, AZ
ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

