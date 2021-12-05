Top homes for sale in Theodosia

(Theodosia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Theodosia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2195 Mc 8041, Peel, 72668 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Custom built two bedroom two bath with office and great room on 10 acres. Located in a secluded area in Peel. Close to Bull Shoals Lake access. Home has a grand entrance that leads to a great room leading out to a panoramic back deck. Spacious bedrooms with tons of storage through out the home. Beautiful wood flooring, brand new private drive and exterior paint. Wildlife galore! This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Telicia Perry, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-453-2520

2097 Mc 8041, Peel, 72668 5 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,008 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing five bedroom, two bathroom home on 30 ac m/l. Large back deck to enjoy the wildlife with plenty of room for your outdoor toys! Metal roof and new flooring put in 2019. Open kitchen, living room, and dining room with beautiful wood beams. A custom staircase leads to a large master bedroom with master bathroom. All bedrooms are large with great closet space. Tons of character throughout the home with storage space. Two car detached garage with shop. Just minutes to Bull Shoals Lake!

For open house information, contact Telicia Wade-Perry, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-935-0731

792 Marion County 8045, Peel, 72668 2 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1985

102 acres with great frontage on Bull Shoals Lake. Multiple build sites with a drilled well, 2 septic systems, 2 power services in place and a shared well agreement for the existing home. Great hunting, standing timber and caves located on the property.

For open house information, contact Ryan Duffy, Worley and Associates at 417-320-6178

3295 State Highway Hh, Isabella, 65676 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | 2,648 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Quiet and perfect lake home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a distant view of bull shoals lake, and is just a few minutes drive to free launching ramp. Paved road frontage. Upon entering this home you feel the warm welcoming kitchen, and sitting room. Into the living room you will find a stone fireplace, and plenty of room for company. The basement offers a giant master bedroom with walkout sunroom. This home is energy efficient sporting passive solar exterior walls. Walk outside to see a beautiful pond, and plenty of deck for all your outdoor activities. Feel at ease in inclement weather, due to the full home propane generator. A huge combo, a 700 square foot guest home! The guest home is 1 bedroom 1 bath, Open concept. With a screened in porch, and storage. Also, this home sports a propane generator as well! This home is perfect for a weekend lake getaway, OR a wonderful retirement home. Seller to offer money back for deck work, as it is being completed, ask for more details.

For open house information, contact Brayli D Shipley, RE/MAX Connection at 417-257-7005