Check out these houses for sale in Perry

470 N Ellison, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Gorgeous brick home waiting for you!! On the North end of town, just outside the city limits you'll find plush green grass, a charming screen front door, 1 car garage + metal carport with concrete walk-way to the front door of your DREAM home! You'll also find a workshop with electricity. a beautiful Pecan tree, Black Walnut tree and Japanese tree. Step inside and fall in LOVE with the arched doorways, hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom, large laundry room and beautiful French doors that lead to the screen room.

600 W Main, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is the Historical "Inman House" in downtown Perry. Built in 1910 and gracefully improved by the current owners since 1975. A beautiful 3/2 home on 2 city lots totaling 0.53 of an acre. Many opportunities with a 20x40 workshop next to the house and an additional 18x40 metal R.V. shelter on a concrete pad. Updated electrical. This property has well and city water and its on the same power grid as the hospital so you will be one of the first people to have power if it ever gets bad weather. All new windows throughout the home makes it perfect for capturing natural sunlight and observing the fruit trees. Plenty of room for the kids to do their homework in the office area along with a huge storage room. Don't miss out on the extra storage/craft room in the attic. Come enjoy a nice quiet evening on the back porch swing!!

4678 Gator, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This unique property located on the Econfina River is a gem that you don't want to miss. This duplex property offers unique privacy while still being in the heart of the action near the Econfina River Resort. Just a few minute ride to the Gulf of Mexico, this property is a great rental investment property with a long history of top dollar price point. It would also be a great private home with 2 of everything!! Each of the sides of the property boasts an expansive living area, beautiful local heart pine details, nicely appointed kitchen and views you cannot beat!! Tour or ask your questions today. Unique properties like this don't last long!!

216 W Leon St, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This beautiful well maintained home can be yours... come check out this spacious home with lots of elbow room...Built in 1946 and is moving ready for today's living. This home is located on a fully landscaped .31 acre corner lot close to historic downtown Perry, Florida. You will be in walking distance distance to the city park, downtown shopping area, and municipal buildings. Schools are lust a short drive away and you are within an hour of Tallahassee and 2 hours from .Jacksonville or Gainesville. Just some of the many updates include NEW roof, NEW deck NEW energy efficient windows,NEW privacy fencing, fresh paint, hardwood floors sanded and buffed. and whole house security system. This home also has a whole house generator as backup during power failure. From the front door you enter the living room which features a wood-burning fireplace with built-ins on each side. Double windows provides plenty of natural light. There is a large country kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. There is also a breakfast nook area and a separate dining room. The front facing owners suite has a private bath with double closets and an alcove that would be perfect for a reading nook or office space. Down the hall are two more bedrooms with a shared bath off the hallway. The large family room has French doors to the new back deck as well as access to the two-car carport. The laundry room is located off the kitchen with a work-study area and also provides access to the fenced backyard. Outside is a storage building, workshop, RV hookup with 30 amp service. You don't want to miss this onel!l It won't be on the market long' Living roorn:25,6,,x 13'3", Dining room: 13' x12'8, Kitchen: 14'x12'10", Owners suite: 15'x 27'Bath:7'3"" x7'3" Second bath: 10'x 6' Bedroom:14'7" x 11'10" Bedroom: 12'x 9'6". Laundry room: 16'7" x 7'6", hallway:12'9" x 3'4"

