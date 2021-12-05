ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Check out these Buxton homes on the market

 5 days ago

(Buxton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buxton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

52526 Piney Ridge Road, Frisco, 27936

2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow nestled in the Frisco woods! Minutes from local beaches, eateries, etc.. Very well maintained home, nicely landscaped , large attached garage. Move in ready!

For open house information, contact Vicki Langhel, Colony Realty Corp - Frisco at 252-216-7807

57135 Lighthouse Road, Hatteras, 27943

3 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in None

Great opportunity to secure oceanfront in Hatteras Colony South, far away from Hwy 12.

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

40196 Kiddy Lane, Avon, 27915

3 Beds 1 Bath | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in None

Whether you are looking for the perfect year round residence or vacation home, look no further than this absolutely charming 3 bedroom/1 full bath traditional in the heart of Avon!! This beautifully maintained house is being sold unfurnished (all the appliances convey!) so you have the opportunity to truly make this home your own! Two additional finished rooms upstairs offer you tons and additional space and opportunities galore - use this space for a game room, home office, man cave/she cave or as an additional sitting room - you decide. This is the perfect location...on a large corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac yet just minutes away from all the dining, shopping, attractions and entertainment that the village has to offer! While currently not in a rental program, with this location and these amenities, this home could also be a solid rental performer. In fact, 2022 rental projection show rents of more than $13K, even with a limited rental calendar! Do NOT miss out on the opportunities this charming home has to offer...come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

46065 Cape Point Way, Buxton, 27920

4 Beds 6 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,998 Square Feet | Built in None

Sea De-Light is a beautiful rental home close to the sweeping beam of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and two half baths giving everyone there own space. The lower level has a nice game room that leads out to the heated pool space. Mid level is full of bedrooms and access to a cozy screened in porch. One more floor and you find a large living, dining and kitchen area with views of both ocean and sound. Loads of decks on all floors. To top it all, there is a cargo lift for all your groceries and luggage. Easy walk to the Buxton beaches and nourishment coming in 2022. Owner just completed new fortified roof. Fresh exterior paint coming Dec 2021! Come see Sea De-Light today.

For open house information, contact Suzie Scholten, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

