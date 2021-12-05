Homes for sale in Beaver Dam: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Beaver Dam listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nl2rA_0dEhmtLy00

9114 Us 62 West, Rockport, 42369

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in None

Located at 9114 US 62 West, Rockport, KY 42369. This well built 2 Bedroom 2 Bath established brick ranch has approximately 1697 Square Ft of living space on the main level, and 1073 Square Ft of unfinished space in the basement. This home also has a 435 Square Ft carport, mature landscaping, and is low maintenance. Sit back and relax while you enjoy the view from your back porch. Give me a call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Gatlin Barnes, Five Star Realty at 270-298-4674

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11032858)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JniFg_0dEhmtLy00

415 W Morrison Street, Morgantown, 42261

6 Beds 3 Baths | $229,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,940 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This properly maintained home features just under 4,000 square feet. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths upstairs. Finished basement features separate entrance, kitchen, 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Situated on a corner lot in Morgantown, it's an ideal location for all amenities. Don't miss out on this home!

For open house information, contact Landon Hampton, RE/MAX Real Estate Executives at 270-781-6000

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20215128)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJFus_0dEhmtLy00

211 Ferry Street, Rochester, 42273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Cute 3 bedroom 1 and half bath approximately 1392 sq. ft. on 2 acres with a detached garage. Garden space, gazebo with fan and electric. Conveniently located close to the Rochester Ferry and the Rochester Ball Park. Call Today for a showing! Sold As Is

For open house information, contact Natasha Givens, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20214617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwSaa_0dEhmtLy00

615 Press Clark Road, Morgantown, 42261

5 Beds 4 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful private setting with a spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home. This lovely home offers 9 ft ceilings, crown molding and accents, ceramic tile, hardwood, partial basement with a kitchenette & 2 car garage/workshop. Conveniently located only 30 minutes to Bowling Green and approximately 5.5 miles to Morgantown. A must see! Buyers agent to verify square footage.

For open house information, contact Natasha Givens, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20211293)

CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
