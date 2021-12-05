ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Alexander City? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Alexander City, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alexander City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1031 K Street, Alexander City, 35010

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This Beautiful Home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED: New - Floors, matching Whirlpool Oven, Whirlpool Microwave, Whirlpool Refrigerator (Side-By-Side), Ceiling Fans in Two Bedrooms (Remote Control), One Bathroom with White/Grey Tile in Shower and Frameless Glass Shower Door, Countertops, Front Porch Redesign, Large Back Deck, Wiring throughout Home (Licensed Electrician), Roof, Air-Condition System BONUS: DRYER in the Laundry Room.

617 Lindsey Road, Alexander City, 35010

4 Beds 3 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great home for first time buyers or investor. Large lot...almost two acres according to tax records. Addition would be great for a mother in law suite or guest room. It is separate from the home with large bath included. Large shed located to the rear of the lot. Per seller...building is 20x30. Great for a workshop or storage. Built in 1973...house has some great bones!! House is plumbed for natural gas per seller. Lots of potential. Per seller...roof and HVAC are 3-4 years old. Call today for your showing!

208 Farm Loop Rd, Alexander City, 35010

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Looking for a deal on a lake access or lake view at Lake Martin? This is it! Out of town owner has a property needing some TLC and is available immediately! Owner will consider financing improvements with $9000 credit at local building supply. Call to see this one today, it may not be here tomorrow...Located across the street from the lake with Lake Martin access!

540 Windy Wood, Alexander City, 35010

5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,640 Square Feet | Built in 1994

No detail was overlooked in this 5 bed, 4 bath estate with endless views, deep water and 216+/-ft of private waterfront. Entertain on the expansive deck with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, screened porch and hot tub deck. A walkway and cart path lead to the lakeside gazebo and stone fire pit. A private pier with steps into the water, boat lift and sea doo lift are already in place! Inside, the open floor plan features a 2-story lakeside family room with a volume stone fireplace and a Quartz kitchen with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. The primary suite offers private access to the deck, a walk-in closet, dual luxury shower, soaking tub and three vanities. Guests can choose between three suites and a bedroom with skylights and a built-in desk. Available fully furnished for $2,500,000.

See more property details

