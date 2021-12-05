Single-family homes for sale in South Hill

(SOUTH HILL, VA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the South Hill area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re South Hill-curious, take a look at these listings today:

2728 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, 23950 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful brick home sitting on approximately 1.5+/- acres in the country with a spacious open floor plan! Three bedrooms, one undesignated room and two bathrooms. Undesignated room could be used as an additional bedroom, office or toy room! Totally renovated in 2016 with hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and carpeted bedrooms, The kitchen was updated with new granite countertops and & tiled backsplash, center island and stainless steel appliances. HVAC, roof, vinyl windows and gutters installed in 2016! This home features a concrete porch and concrete rear patio. Conveniently located between near I85/Highway 58.

1213 Pace Dr., South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on corner lot in sought after Pettus town. This home has new wood floors, freshly painted, new roof, new heating system, new hot water heater, just to name a few. A huge back deck overlooking a large back yard. Convenient to shopping, Interstate 85 and 1/2 mile from the hospital. Live in town without feeling like you live in town. Perfect starter home or for someone looking to downsize.

10929 Courthouse Rd, Lunenburg, 23952 5 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,699 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautifully kept, well maintained brick Williamsburg inspired Colonial on over 20 acres! 5 bedrooms (one on 1st floor) Primary on second floor - 3 baths. Lower level has den, fireplace & gas logs, formal dining room w/fireplace & formal living room w/fireplace - crown moldings a must see - kitchen has center island, breakfast nook, built in oven w/microwave on top, solid surface cook top, trash compactor, dishwasher, & side by side regrigerator/freezer! Beautiful cherry flooring, slate foyer & carpeting upstairs along with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1/2 bath in unfinished room over garage screaming man cave! (water turned off) Above ground pool, barn & storage buildings - call NOW to preview anytime.

1877 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, 23970 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1810

Location, Location and history to go along with it! This solid 1800s 2 story is waiting for you and your family to make memories. This property sits on over 8 1/2 acres with access to Highway 58, Interstate 85 and all of the local character that South Hill, VA has to offer. There is 2400+ square feet of living space with lots of charm and high ceilings. Open foyer with open staircase leading up to 2 bedrooms and 1 more bath. Downstairs offers an additional bedroom, bath formal living and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and floor space. There is also a wood burning stove in the Dining room. Additional acreage has been marked and can be split into 5 parcels. All non-cash buyers need to be pre-qualified. Owner financing available with at least 20% down and other terms are negotiable. Home and land can be separated. A Must See! Call your Realtor today to purchase.

