Check out these houses for sale in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Magnolia area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Magnolia area:

1018 Hawthorne Drive, Mccomb, 39648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,618 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Located in prestigious Pinehurst Estates, this stunning executive home provides 3,600+ square feet of elegant living! Solid pine 3/4" flooring in all rooms except baths (ceramic tile) was added in renovation 10 years ago to enhance the beauty of this gorgeous home! The spacious family room features recessed lighting, wood beamed ceiling & fireplace insert. Stainless double oven & refrigerator, granite counters, island & 3 pantries compliment the kitchen! The breakfast area includes two built-in china cabinets! The formal dining/living room provides a spacious area for your guests & family gatherings! The spacious Master Suite includes a gas log fireplace & huge walk-in closet. The Master bath is well designed with his & her vanities, beautiful tub & walk-in shower! Just outside the family room is a wonderful screened porch! The yard is filled with beautiful azaleas, camellias and majestic trees! Also included is a fantastic brick courtyard & 30' X 30' shop! Call today!

For open house information, contact Stuart Hemphill, Southern States Realty at 601-250-0017

4162 Old Hwy 24 Ext., Mccomb, 39648 1 Bed 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2016

You Need to see this one! A 2 story Prefab Steel Quonset Hut with a small pond and 6 total RV hook up with 3 complete with electric, water, and sewage. This one has the potential to pay for itself. The Prefab Steel Quonset Hut is complete with spray foam insulation an open bathroom upstairs with a tub. A Jacuzzi type hot-tub downstairs with a continuous on-demand hot water heater you can fill it up with hot water and soak to your heart's content.

For open house information, contact Timothy Posey, Abide Real Estate Services, PLLC at 601-874-5802

225 Buie St, Magnolia, 39652 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Are you in the market for a home in the city limits with a country feel? Well look no further! Check out this 3BD 2BA brick home with new flooring, fresh paint, and nice size backyard. Schedule your private viewing today!

For open house information, contact Tyrrica Hill, eXp Realty at 855-647-7397

817 New York Avenue, Mccomb, 39648 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1950

GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. 807-809, 811-813, 815 & 817 New York. DO NOT DISTRUB TENANTS. APPOINTMENT WITH OWNER TO SHOW.

For open house information, contact Ben Thompson, Home & Land Real Estate at 601-324-3003