ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

House-hunt Prairie Du Chien: What’s on the market

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 5 days ago

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Prairie Du Chien area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Prairie Du Chien listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrZtZ_0dEhmfF200

910 S 7Th St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821

3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in None

3 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH HOME. FULL BASEMENT, NEWER FURNACE AND SOME WINDOWS. GREAT FIRST TIME HOME.

For open house information, contact Randy Kozelka, RE/MAX Ridge-N-River at 608-326-1600

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923447)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVVtd_0dEhmfF200

13071 Willis Ln, Bagley, 53801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is in the process of being remodeled, the exterior is finished. The upper floor needs some finishing touches. The main floor has in floor heat that is connected to a wood stove and two LP furnaces, there are also two central air units. The seller will have property surveyed by closing. There is water in the pasture for raising horses or cattle.

For open house information, contact Jered Glass, Tim Slack Auction & Realty, LLC-Lancaster at 608-723-4020

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923060)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0helmY_0dEhmfF200

130 W Glenn St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821

4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Check out this house 4 bedroom 2 bath home with great potential. Home needs some TLC but it's a great opportunity to make it your own. Property has a large fenced in yard and a 2 car detached garage. Call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Megan Mahan, Adams Auction and Real Estate at 608-513-9343

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923607)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHRRi_0dEhmfF200

63460 Cliffwood Dr, Prairie Du Chien, 53821

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Country living and close to town, this 3-4 bedroom home offers a main floor suite, wood burning fire place in family room, large windows, private back yard, storage shed, and much more! This home has had many updates done and ready for you to move in today! Take advantage of this country home and see it today!

For open house information, contact Sara Boxrucker, Kramer Real Estate & Auction LLC at 608-326-8108

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923122)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prairie#Cattle#House#Tlc#Adams Auction
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien, WI
66
Followers
308
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy