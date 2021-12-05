House-hunt Prairie Du Chien: What’s on the market

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Prairie Du Chien area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Take a look at these Prairie Du Chien listings:

910 S 7Th St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in None

3 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH HOME. FULL BASEMENT, NEWER FURNACE AND SOME WINDOWS. GREAT FIRST TIME HOME.

For open house information, contact Randy Kozelka, RE/MAX Ridge-N-River at 608-326-1600

13071 Willis Ln, Bagley, 53801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is in the process of being remodeled, the exterior is finished. The upper floor needs some finishing touches. The main floor has in floor heat that is connected to a wood stove and two LP furnaces, there are also two central air units. The seller will have property surveyed by closing. There is water in the pasture for raising horses or cattle.

For open house information, contact Jered Glass, Tim Slack Auction & Realty, LLC-Lancaster at 608-723-4020

130 W Glenn St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Check out this house 4 bedroom 2 bath home with great potential. Home needs some TLC but it's a great opportunity to make it your own. Property has a large fenced in yard and a 2 car detached garage. Call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Megan Mahan, Adams Auction and Real Estate at 608-513-9343

63460 Cliffwood Dr, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Country living and close to town, this 3-4 bedroom home offers a main floor suite, wood burning fire place in family room, large windows, private back yard, storage shed, and much more! This home has had many updates done and ready for you to move in today! Take advantage of this country home and see it today!

For open house information, contact Sara Boxrucker, Kramer Real Estate & Auction LLC at 608-326-8108