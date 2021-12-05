Homes for sale in Salida: New listings

(SALIDA, CO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Salida area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Salida area:

7750 County Road 111, Salida, 81201 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,441 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Privacy in the country yet only five minutes to downtown Salida. This property is unique. Included in the 2.34 acres is the main house, built in 1963 and renovated in 2004 with two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs, along with a recreation/family room and a laundry room and sink as well as outdoor access to the car port. On the other side of a total of three car garages, there is another bedroom/office equipped with built-in storage, a closet and a 3/4 bathroom. And that's not all! There is also a 1,020 sq.ft. guest house built in 2000 including a full kitchen, large living/dining area and a large one bedroom. The property is thoughtfully landscaped with trees, perennials and rocks, as well as two lighted decks, an infrared sauna and ditch that runs through the north side of the property that could be confused for a creek because the water feature is so lovely! All updated Pella windows and doors throughout the property and a security system to provide peace of mind. There is a lot of storage space in this home and extra parking spaces for plenty of guests. You'll feel right at home here and no HOA to tell you what you can and can't do.

For open house information, contact Beatrice Price, First Colorado Land Office, Inc. at 719-539-6682

346 E 2Nd Street, Salida, 81201 4 Beds 2 Baths | $990,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,736 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Magnificent two-story grand Victorian located in the heart of the historic district just two blocks from Salida's downtown and the river. You will love the character throughout this beautiful home, built in 1889, with over 2,700 square feet of living space including a dining room, living room, four bedrooms, two baths, kitchen, laundry room, study and bonus space. This property is a must see: exquisite original parquet hard wood flooring on the first floor, gracious front entrance with lead glass in front door, built-in china cabinet in dining room, charming eat-in kitchen, period pocket door in living room, large closets, transoms in doorways, wood trim and high 10 foot ceilings throughout. Home is original brick and boasts of a second floor balcony, two large covered porches, both front and side, two car detached garage with two attached sheds, large stand up cellar space for your storage and wine. Property sits on large corner lot that is fully fenced, treed, landscaped, irrigated and there is room for four vehicles to park off street in the driveway. Enjoy living just steps from everything downtown Salida has to offer: restaurants, galleries, bars, shops, Salida's river walk, Riverside Park, superior mountain bike and hiking trails, white water rafting and fly fishing. Enjoy your mountain views, lilacs, perennials, pines, willow, crabapple and aspen trees, the beauty of the neighboring gardens along E. Second Street, listening to the music from downtown venues or watching fireworks off Tenderfoot Mountain from your own yard. There is nothing quite like this property in downtown Salida. Don't miss your opportunity to own this truly unique home in a one of kind community.

For open house information, contact Devon Kasper, Colorado Mountain Realty at 719-530-1038

14763 Basalt Lane, Salida, 81201 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,117 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Your quintessential Colorado dream home awaits you in Weldon Creek! This custom-built mountain contemporary home is located minutes away from downtown Salida and Monarch Mountain ski area. The 4100 square foot home is masterfully designed to highlight views of Mt. Shavano and Monarch Pass, from every room in the house. The home sits on 12 acres and borders BLM and the San Isabel National Forest on the western property line. The large kitchen with island/breakfast bar, alder cabinets, custom granite backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances is open to the living area creating a wonderful space for entertaining. The living room comes complete with a wood-burning fireplace, 28-foot beetle kill tongue and groove ceilings, and windows that seem to rise to the mountain tops. The master suite is your own private sanctuary. The master bath has a unique feature you won’t find every day—its own gas fireplace! A double-sided gas fireplace connects the master to a space that can be utilized as an office, yoga studio, or even a nursery. Topping off the master you have a private walkout to a secluded patio complete with 2 propane fire pits and a built-in stainless steel hot tub. You’ll likely see deer, elk, coyotes, and other abundant wildlife while taking in the Milky Way during an evening soak. The main level guest suite sits off the kitchen with a full bath and patio access giving guests privacy and space found during a luxury vacation. The second level includes a large loft perfect for a game room or library overlooking the great room and opens to a private deck. Two bedrooms, one with direct access to the deck, and a full bath round out the upstairs level. An oversized laundry room comes complete with granite counters, alder cabinets, a utility sink, and plenty of storage. The laundry room connects to the oversized 3-car garage. You won't have issues storing your toys, skis, and vehicles. Don't sit around dreaming... come LIVE!

For open house information, contact Brett Rankin, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

1125 E Poncha Avenue, Poncha Springs, 81242 3 Beds 2 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Looking for the wow factor in your next home? If 1904 square feet of prestige and unique interior design intrigues you, then look no further. New construction, custom designed home will be built to perfection right down to each intricate detail. The interior designer, known for their attention to every last feature, has hand selected premium materials combined with mindful color schemes to create this showpiece. Nestled in the alluring, master planned community of Tailwinds Village, this 3-bedroom 2 bath home will be uniquely and professionally decorated with distinctive wallpaper, wood shiplap, beautiful tin ceilings, brio plastering, rustic wood ceilings, artistic beadboard, solid oak flooring, mosaic tile floors, high class lighting fixtures and sophisticated yet chic cabinetry and hardware. Wait, that’s not all, this home will be spacious with an open floor plan, flooded with natural light, PERFECT for entertaining and serene enough for a peaceful interlude. Other features include, 9-foot ceilings, full ensuite master bathroom, walk in closets, unbelievable laundry room, mechanics room, kitchen island, large kitchen pantry, built in desk and a corner gas brick stone fireplace in the living room to chase away the evening chill on cold winter nights. The 2 car, finished garage will be wired for heating. Neighborhood is conveniently located 5 miles from Salida’s historic business district, 20 minutes to Monarch Ski Area and within walking distance to the gym and walking and biking trails. If ambiance could be bundled, boxed, and sold it would look like this. Welcome home! Contact us for more details.

For open house information, contact Cinda Riley, Bliss Realty Group of Central Colorado at 719-530-3111