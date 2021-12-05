On the hunt for a home in Wellston? These houses are on the market

(Wellston, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

488 Wastier Cherrington Road, Jackson, 45640 2 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 2018

ATTENTION HUNTERS and FARMERS! Welcome to 488 Wastier Cherrington Road, Jackson! This property's 75 acres ofscenic views are paradise! Acreage includes 75 acres total, 42 fenced acres, and 5 wooded acres! The home features 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large mudroom, and a 2 car attached garage! That's not all! This beautiful listing includes a40x80 pole barn complete with 3 covered horse stalls! Features French Drains near pole barn! Schedule your showingtoday to see this unique property!

6266 Jisco West Road, Jackson, 45640 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 902 Square Feet | Built in 1923

This home sits on a great piece of property. Country feel but right beside the city limits. This is a great starter home or for someone who is down sizing.

22463 State Route 93, Wellston, 45692 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This is a great starter home for a family or someone looking to downsize. This property sits on 1.03 acres and has another 1.03 acres lot across the road. The property comes with a two car detached garage and two other buildings for storage. The house is 10 mins to Jackson or Wellston. Won't last long.

456 Spriggs Rd, Jackson, 45640 4 Beds 2 Baths | $490,000 | Farm | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Live in Amish paradise with this brand new immaculate 2232 Sq Ft, 4 bed, 2 bath, custom Amish-built home. This 50-acre farm features only the finest Amish craftsmanship throughout, with even handcrafted Amish windows. Conveniently house all of your farm equipment and/or animals in this giant Amish-built 48x72 garage. Rise peacefully in the morning with the smell of clean, crisp, air with your cup of freshly-brewed coffee. Enjoy the beautiful sunrise on your huge covered patio overlooking the yonder. Through the day ride your horse to tend to your animals on the 45-acre fenced pasture, and by night nestle up warm and cozy next to your woodburning stove with your favorite book and cup of soothing tea. Just when you thought this couldn't get any better, the seller is gifting up to $5000 toward closing costs or custom home modifications.

