These houses are for sale in Marathon

900 Corte Del Brisas, Marathon, 33050 4 Beds 5 Baths | $8,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,054 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Stunning Tropical Compound! Enter the Private gates that open to this amazing Florida Keys Gem. One of a kind opportunity on 1.2 Acres of manicured grounds, palm trees and its own white sandy private beach. Yacht/Sport Fisherman's paradise with deep water dockage. 625+/- Feet of waterfront. Incredible sunrise and sunsets with a towering banyan tree. Minutes away from the best diving and fishing the Keys has to offer. 4 Bedroom 4.1 Baths, Chefs Kitchen, Open Floor Plan. Sip a cocktail at the outdoor bar and lounge at the pool. Roof top decks to gaze at the stars and dine al fresco. Just minutes from The Marathon Airport. This Trophy Property is located in Sombrero Beach and is the True definition of Barefoot Luxury. First time on the market in years! Fully Furnished, Turn Key and ready to Enjoy! This one wont last long!

501 123Rd Street, Marathon, 33050 3 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Introducing ''Gulfside Grove Oasis'' in Marathon, the heart of the Florida Keys. Nestled on a spacious 9,000 square foot lot, this three bedroom, two bathroom CBS built residence mirrors a charming family getaway with 2,016 interior square feet and immensely lush tropical landscaping. Convenient groundlevel home with high/dry elevation, accordion shutters and new 5V crimp metal roof (2018) tucked away at the end of 123rd Street Gulf. Recent updates include new sod and pea rock (2021), new washer/dryer (2020), extensive concrete spalling repair and fresh exterior paint (2019), new AC compressor/air handler with Nest thermostat (2018), and updated electric panel (2013). Entertain in the gracious open concept great room paired with magnificent kitchen featuring silestone quartz countertops, white cabinets, updated stainless steel appliances and oversized peninsula featuring ultimate prep space. Oversized master en-suite includes walk-through closet plus spa-like bathroom with jacuzzi tub, marble topped vanity and step-in tiled shower. Venture through the sliding glass doors in master or great room to access the freshly stained exterior porch and side yard oasis. Second guest bedroom features plenty of natural light, spacious closet and guest bathroom close by. Third bedroom with updated mini split AC (2016), currently utilized as a den/office, houses another generous closet with updated washer/dryer (2020). Fully fenced backyard with two separate sod areas: one ideal for lounging among native vegetation plus open-air porch, and another perfect for pets to roam free. Elevated storage shed with electric (40 amps) and side garden. A rare offering, ''Gulfside Grove Oasis'' is a private domain with distinctive design and spacious living for all.

2701 Sombrero Boulevard, Marathon, 33050 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Rare opportunity to own in the Sombrero Golf Course Community! Located on a wide, deep-water canal, this single level concrete home features over 1,700 sq. ft. with 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths plus a bonus sitting room/den. As you walk through the front door, you'll be captivated by the view from the sliding glass doors leading onto a sprawling deck overlooking the crystal-clear canal. Dream chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and tile, granite countertops, professional gas range & oven, all stainless appliances, pantry, and an enormous island with wonderful storage and seating. Bright and airy sitting room, perfect for lounging and appreciating the view. Split bedroom floorplan with a spacious en-suite master and roomy guest bedroom. Soaring 9 ft. ceilings throughout. Surrounded by lush tropical landscape on a sprawling 11,625 sq. ft. lot with 115 ft. of water frontage. Plenty of room for a pool as well as RV and trailer parking. Fantastic storage with a separate detached storage shed and attached garden shed. Extremely private lot in a quiet neighborhood located directly across the street from the Golf Course. Perfect location with convenient access to Publix, nearby shopping, and the beach by golf cart or bicycle via side streets while avoiding the traffic on Overseas Hwy. Boaters will appreciate the 60' seawall with plenty of depth for a deep draft boat and ample turn around space. A scenic ride out to Sister's Creek will lead you into the turquoise Atlantic waters for world class fishing and diving.

201 12Th Street, Key Colony, 33051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This beautifully appointed 3/2 single family home can be your ''slice'' of paradise in the Florida Keys! The cathedral ceilings and open floor plan make this home very inviting. Enjoy the large private salt system pool and spa overlooking the water. You can wake up and have a cup of coffee under the covered patio with roll down shades and plenty of space for outdoor seating and dining. This property comes with a brand new 18,000 lb boat lift, electric and water at dock, a fish cleaning station for your catch of the day, and dock lights. There's a large fenced-in back yard and a large front yard with plenty of parking in the driveway, as well as plenty of space for your boat trailer. There is a gas grill for a family cook out, new pool pump, pool heater, central ac, a two car garage, kitchen with new stainless appliances, pantry, and plenty of closet space.The master suite has a king mattress with a private bathroom that has a stand up shower and double vanity. The second room has two twin beds and the guest room has two twins as well. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combo.

