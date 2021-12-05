Top homes for sale in Belfast

(Belfast, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belfast than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

171 Back Belmont Road, Belfast, 04915 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Newer, move in ready, spacious ranch with all new appliances. and partially finished walk out basement. Only 14 years old, this home is in great condition, situated in a pleasant setting close to town. Large open concept kitchen, living room and dining area with French doors to back deck. Hardwood floors and lots of light with large windows. Oversize mudroom between kitchen door and garage with doors front and back. Large walk out, super dry basement with roll up door is being finished. Stud walls in place. Buyer can change layout before sheetrock if desired. Billiard room and large bar area with bar fridge and wine bar. 22.5 KW Generac and paved driveway.

For open house information, contact Bill Ingersoll, Belfast at 207-338-3500

51 Jewell Street, Brooks, 04921 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Delightful, fully renovated home with lots of character. New kitchen and two bathrooms. Four bedrooms upstairs but one room downstairs could easily be a bedroom with bathroom close by. Home sits on a small hill so cellar is quite dry. Large wooded side lot could be split off if desired. Nestled beside mature pines. Golf course nearby as well as great, small restaurant within short walk.

8 Elm Street, Searsport, 04974 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,854 Square Feet | Built in 1831

The Thurston House is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Mosman Park Neighborhood of Searsport...view of Penobscot Bay, 1831 archiectural detail, 4 original fireplaces. New furnace, ductwork, exterior paint deck, newer roof, chimney updating, some new electric and plumbing, including 2nd floor laundry. Well lit and charming in-town home.

202 Moosehead Trail Highway, Brooks, 04921 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Beautiful never before on the market Brooks Ranch. This well cared for home is located just minutes from Brooks center. This property offers a large level lot, with an oversized 2 bay gambrel garage with ample storage or recreation space above. Additionally located behind the gambrel garage is another separate single car garage more geared towards tool storage and workshop space. This home offers three bedrooms and one bath with expansion possibilities in the basement. With southern exposure the light pours into the kitchen and living area and provides expansive views towards Belfast. Home includes paved driveway and standby generator to provide peace of mind if the power goes out. Don't miss this one*****

