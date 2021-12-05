Take a look at these homes on the Monahans market now

(Monahans, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monahans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

801 S Gary, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Super Cute!! Perfect Starter Home. Large corner lot with updated kitchen, new water heater, and metal roof. All Appliances stay!! 1 year old 8 x 10 shop. Don't let this one get away. Seller is offering a flooring allowance.

1100 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home situated in the heart of Monahans. Custom home built by local builder. Beautiful home situated on a corner lot. Extras include granite, decorator paint colors, open concept with beautiful island, and an entertainers dream. 2 car garage with carport. Could have a fireplace for an upgrade if contract is placed prior to construction being completed. Estimated completion time is early summer.

308 E Hwy 302, Kermit, 79745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1975

AMAZING RENOVATED HOME IN A POPULAR AREA IN THIS GROWING TOWN!!! THIS PLACE INCLUDES 2 LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE, BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD AND THE CURB APPEAL IS PERFECT! THE SHED!!!! CALL YOUR AGENT FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!!!!

1713 E 15Th St, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,940 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new custom home with modern open concept, indulgent and sequestered master suite, 2 car garage (3 bay upgrade available), brick exterior, fireplace, 9' ceilings, carpet / tile, granite kitchen counters. It's not to late to add your own personal style and design choices on this one, but call soon to pick your color scheme!

