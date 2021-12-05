ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Monahans market now

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 5 days ago

(Monahans, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monahans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOFfL_0dEhmY0p00

801 S Gary, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,103 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Super Cute!! Perfect Starter Home. Large corner lot with updated kitchen, new water heater, and metal roof. All Appliances stay!! 1 year old 8 x 10 shop. Don't let this one get away. Seller is offering a flooring allowance.

For open house information, contact Chariti Scott, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127095)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Euq3W_0dEhmY0p00

1100 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home situated in the heart of Monahans. Custom home built by local builder. Beautiful home situated on a corner lot. Extras include granite, decorator paint colors, open concept with beautiful island, and an entertainers dream. 2 car garage with carport. Could have a fireplace for an upgrade if contract is placed prior to construction being completed. Estimated completion time is early summer.

For open house information, contact Heather Prichard/ Kit Prichard, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123791)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5g9u_0dEhmY0p00

308 E Hwy 302, Kermit, 79745

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1975

AMAZING RENOVATED HOME IN A POPULAR AREA IN THIS GROWING TOWN!!! THIS PLACE INCLUDES 2 LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE, BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD AND THE CURB APPEAL IS PERFECT! THE SHED!!!! CALL YOUR AGENT FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!!!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-127971)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rl16t_0dEhmY0p00

1713 E 15Th St, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,940 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new custom home with modern open concept, indulgent and sequestered master suite, 2 car garage (3 bay upgrade available), brick exterior, fireplace, 9' ceilings, carpet / tile, granite kitchen counters. It's not to late to add your own personal style and design choices on this one, but call soon to pick your color scheme!

For open house information, contact Anna Winegar, Lone Star Real Estate at 432-523-9200

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-114270)

See more property details

Comments / 0

