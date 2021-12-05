Top homes for sale in Litchfield

(Litchfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Litchfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

622 North Madison Street, Litchfield, 62056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Lots of potential in this 2 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Litchfield. Home was previously used as a duplex and possibly can be converted back to duplex or can be turned into a 3 bed home. Good sized living room, opens into additional family room / dining room. Kitchen can be eat-in style and has a washer hook up. 2 full baths in the home. Enclosed porch with dryer hookup and access to basement. Partially fenced-in backyard.

108 East 1St Street, Mount Olive, 62069 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Move in and enjoy all the space inside and out this 3 bed, 2 bath 2 story home with a 2 car garage! Large rooms and spacious feels throughout. The main floor has a great layout with a huge living room leading to the dining and additional office or den or game room. The kitchen has tons of cabinet storage and is great sized overlooking the backyard. Main floor laundry room! Half bath on the floor as well. Upstairs you'll find 3 great sized bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Covered front porch leads to the 2 car garage. All located on a corner lot with tons of space and comes with a lot across the street.

702 East Chestnut Street, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling all fixer uppers! Here is an opportunity to get into a solid starting home! With a bit of work, you could easily make this house into something special! This home features 3 bedrooms, a recently redone bathroom, and an upstairs room that is ready for your own personal touch. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and all bedrooms. This home would make a great starter or rental project. Call today to get your own showing!

404 East Wilson Avenue, Gillespie, 62033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,031 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Make this darling 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home yours! Some key features to pay attention to are the heated bathroom floor, updated windows, some woods floors, mudroom/entry foyer, spacious backyard with privacy fencing, and a full unfinished basement. Home is being sold As-Is. Seller to make no repairs. Come take a look and imagine yourself moving in just in time for the holidays!

