ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Top homes for sale in Litchfield

Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(Litchfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Litchfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aA3v_0dEhmX8600

622 North Madison Street, Litchfield, 62056

2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Lots of potential in this 2 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Litchfield. Home was previously used as a duplex and possibly can be converted back to duplex or can be turned into a 3 bed home. Good sized living room, opens into additional family room / dining room. Kitchen can be eat-in style and has a washer hook up. 2 full baths in the home. Enclosed porch with dryer hookup and access to basement. Partially fenced-in backyard.

For open house information, contact Mike Mihelcic, Cisler & Assoc Real Estate at 635-224-4

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21011740)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tO5X_0dEhmX8600

108 East 1St Street, Mount Olive, 62069

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Move in and enjoy all the space inside and out this 3 bed, 2 bath 2 story home with a 2 car garage! Large rooms and spacious feels throughout. The main floor has a great layout with a huge living room leading to the dining and additional office or den or game room. The kitchen has tons of cabinet storage and is great sized overlooking the backyard. Main floor laundry room! Half bath on the floor as well. Upstairs you'll find 3 great sized bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Covered front porch leads to the 2 car garage. All located on a corner lot with tons of space and comes with a lot across the street.

For open house information, contact Mike Mihelcic, Cisler & Assoc Real Estate at 635-224-4

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21041995)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQqdU_0dEhmX8600

702 East Chestnut Street, Gillespie, 62033

3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling all fixer uppers! Here is an opportunity to get into a solid starting home! With a bit of work, you could easily make this house into something special! This home features 3 bedrooms, a recently redone bathroom, and an upstairs room that is ready for your own personal touch. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and all bedrooms. This home would make a great starter or rental project. Call today to get your own showing!

For open house information, contact Tony Aloisi, Cisler & Assoc Real Estate at 635-224-4

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21058018)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ei0wS_0dEhmX8600

404 East Wilson Avenue, Gillespie, 62033

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,031 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Make this darling 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home yours! Some key features to pay attention to are the heated bathroom floor, updated windows, some woods floors, mudroom/entry foyer, spacious backyard with privacy fencing, and a full unfinished basement. Home is being sold As-Is. Seller to make no repairs. Come take a look and imagine yourself moving in just in time for the holidays!

For open house information, contact Elisa Royce, Tarrant And Harman Real Estate at 433-943-6

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21076421)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Litchfield, IL
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Living Room#Laundry Room
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Litchfield News Beat

Litchfield News Beat

Litchfield, IL
81
Followers
332
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy