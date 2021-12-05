Check out these Ruidoso homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Ruidoso, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ruidoso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTl6i_0dEhmWFN00

105 Riley Cove, Ruidoso, 88345

3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,493 Square Feet | Built in 1977

IN TOWN LOCATION , 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH. WALK IN CLOSETS, PANTRY AND LAUNDRY ROOMS, OVERSIZED BONUS ROOM FOR OFFICE, GAMES, OR EXTRA SLEEPING SPACE, FENCED YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE, 2 BIG DECKS, OWNER/AGENT.

For open house information, contact Barbara A. Willard, Sierra Blanca Realty at 575-257-6000

Copyright © 2021 Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFduU_0dEhmWFN00

134 Vail Loop, Alto, 88312

5 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This beautiful 5 bedroom custom home in the Alto area could be for year-round residents or for a vacation home. The open living area and kitchen have convenient access to the deck. The deck can be used for outdoor entertaining and has a hot tub. For cozy cool evenings, there is a fireplace and wood burning stove. This home features 2 large lots at the base of a big mountain ridge with lots of areas to hike.

For open house information, contact Rhonda B. Burns, Destiny Real Estate at 575-257-3000

Copyright © 2021 Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

