Livingston, WI

House hunt Livingston: See what’s on the market now

Livingston News Alert
Livingston News Alert
 5 days ago

(Livingston, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMhEv_0dEhmVMe00

1358 County Road Bh, Highland, 53543

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Successful Sporting Goods/Bait business and very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home all in one property, right on the road to Blackhawk Lake! It's a perfect setup and sellers have maintained the property beautifully over the last 27 years. Some updates include New storage shed, new flooring in home, new lighting in business, new 3 door cooler, newer well, newer metal roofs on all buildings, blacktop parking lot, some landscaping. Very neat and clean well run business. Home is attached to the business via enclosed breezeway so it is just a sweet setup! Private deck off the back of the home with great views. Call for your private showing today! All measurements are approximate buyer to verify if important.

For open house information, contact Melody Loy, 1st Advantage Real Estate at 608-341-7017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXgTR_0dEhmVMe00

1075 County Road E, Rewey, 53580

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Showings Start Friday October 29, 2021. This updated Classic Wisconsin Schoolhouse sits on 2+ beautiful, landscaped acres in peaceful Mifflin Wisconsin. This wonderful home incorporates many original features such as woodwork, floors, 12’ ceilings, school bell in tower and playground equipment with modern amenities. The many updates include: newer roof, remodeled kitchen, 2 remodeled bathrooms, restored bell tower, water filter, some new windows and exterior doors, drinking fountain. The main level includes a master suite and a 2nd bedroom which is 27x23 and could easily be divided into several rooms, a new kitchen, a very large dining and living area and a family room. The basement has 8+’ ceilings and tons of space for lots of possibilities. Parcel ID #s 016-1011.03, 016-1011.B

For open house information, contact Paul Halberg, Wisconsin.Properties Realty, LLC at 608-512-0104

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hafZq_0dEhmVMe00

542 Delaney St, Highland, 53543

4 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,563 Square Feet | Built in 1900

4 bed, 1.5 bath 2 story house on a large lot has a lot of character. 1/2 bath located in the basement where there is a large area for a workshop. Back yard has plenty of room to build a garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful wood trim throughout the home. 3 season porch int he front, covered patio in the back. Needs a little TLC, mostly paint and flooring. There is an unfinished room upstairs, perfect for and roomy enough for another full bath.

For open house information, contact Jerry Adametz, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-822-4700

