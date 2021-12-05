ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Belle Plaine

 5 days ago

(Belle Plaine, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Plaine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEq9z_0dEhmUTv00

642 Carver Bluffs Parkway, Carver, 55315

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning executive brick style home in the highly desired Carver Bluffs neighborhood. Only available due to relocation, this one owner home has it all! Walk into the grand 2-story foyer and be greeted by hardwood floors that flow into the chef's kitchen with center island. Informal and formal dining areas are perfect for entertaining with wiring already installed for a sound system in the kitchen, master bedroom and on the future deck. A main level office, laundry room and mud room with built-ins make both work and play a breeze. 4 beds conveniently located on the upper level featuring a large master retreat including an en-suite with large soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Walkout basement is ready for you to make your own. Located on a large 1/3 acre lot with mature trees, this perfect home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Joshua Isabell, Keller Williams Realty Elite at 952-999-7500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2PEs_0dEhmUTv00

497 Prairie View Drive, Cologne, 55322

4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built by Loomis Homes. Welcome to the Willow! This model features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and great room on the main floor. Enjoy the master suite on the upper level with full bath including a separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. The upper level also has 3 more bedrooms and a second full bath. Make your preferred selections at our design center! We have many other lots and models available to choose from as well!

For open house information, contact Daniel Schmitt, Keller Williams Integrity Realty at 612-821-7400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbupO_0dEhmUTv00

508 Winkler Trail, Cologne, 55322

3 Beds 2 Baths | $452,190 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built by Loomis Homes. The Waterford Model features a secluded master suite with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet, separated from second and third bedroom on the main level. Kitchen, dining, and giant great room feature an open concept space. Laundry and mudroom conveniently located through the 3-car garage keeps the main entry tidy. This model has lots of storage space including a walk-in pantry! Make your preferred selections at the design center! We have many other lots and models available!

For open house information, contact Daniel Schmitt, Keller Williams Integrity Realty at 612-821-7400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkWjW_0dEhmUTv00

239 S Walnut Street, Belle Plaine, 56011

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautifully updated home with 3 bedrooms and laundry on the main floor. This home has been updated with all new carpet, enameled trim and kitchen cabinets, freshly painted throughout, updated fireplace, ss appliances, master walk-in closet, new furnace/AC/water heater and newly landscaped yard. Conveniently located on a beautiful lot with alley access. Additional features include a living room with a vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors that walk out to the large patio, fire pit and yard. This home is move in ready!

For open house information, contact Gregory Lawrence, HomeAvenue Inc at 952-929-7355

Belle Plaine, MN
