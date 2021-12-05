ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Rockdale market now

 5 days ago

(Rockdale, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rockdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1406 Okelley Rd, Rockdale, 76567

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Character and Charm adorn this lovely home which is situated in a desirable neighborhood on an oversized corner lot. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home has an attached garage and also a 2 car detached garaged with power. The possibilities to make this your next home are endless. Just come add your special touch and details to create the dream home you have been looking for. Hurry! This one will not last long!

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12030233)

1675 County Road 327, Rockdale, 76567

4 Beds 2 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Looking for an exceptional horse property in small town Texas? This is country living with the perfect amount of acreage situated on 13.8 acres with custom built metal art gated entry. Come experience the country life where amazing sunsets and an abundance of wildlife awaits you!! Peaceful and secluded 4 bed 2 bath home with lots of room to roam includes a 3 horse run in for your livestock, a large 40 X 45 workshop with 3 bay doors built on a slab with electricty, and a swimming pool to cool off in on those hot summer days!! There is even the potential to put in your own arena. Prime location to ride horses. Your new home and memories await! Hurry! This one will not last long.

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11944795)

204 Bowser St, Rockdale, 76567

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

What an opportunity to own this large corner in the the heart of the growing community of Rockdale, TX. Zoned commercial or residential so the possibilities are endless! Plenty of parking for your future business endeavor or your next investment property! Screened in back porch with cute curb appeal. There are a couple of storage buildings and a garage with a carport so lots of storage space!

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12034681)

963 N Fm 908, Rockdale, 76567

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This one has it ALL! Custom built home approximately 2,800 sq ft with 3 bedrooms/3 baths & game room on 8 +/- acres constructed by trusted premiere builder in Central Texas for 40 + years. Amazing outdoor pool, spa, & fireplace, huge 4,600 sq ft working shop, lighted tennis/basketball sports courts and a custim built 1,500 sq ft office on site. Too many amenities to list but state of the art EVERYTHING! There are so many endless opportunities wtih this gem of a property! Your new adventure awaits!

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11944797)

NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Rockdale Post

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

