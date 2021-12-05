Take a look at these homes on the market in Fennville

(Fennville, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fennville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1087 Fountain View Circle, Holland, 49423 3 Beds 3 Baths | $184,900 | Condominium | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great condo on Holland's south side. Large floorplan includes a sunroom overlooking the association pond. Cathedral ceiling and gas log fireplace in the living room providing both a spacious and cozy feeling. The master suite has dueling closets and a private bathroom. The second bedroom can be used as an office or den. The 1/2 bath includes your main floor laundry. In the walkout lower level you will find a large family room, a third bedroom, another full bath and a bonus room to be used as you see fit, plus the utility room and more storage space. The covered patio leads to the association pond in the back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, churches, and many other Holland attractions. 55+ owner/occupant community. Call or text today to arrange your personal tour.

For open house information, contact Kevin Alderink, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

3367 Clearbrook Green, Saugatuck, 49453 3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,500 | Condominium | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Backing to a pond on Clearbrook golf course this condo is in move in condition and also vacant so you can close quickly and move in fast! The views are marvelous and you can enjoy them from the large deck, living area and master suite. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center island, pantry and snack bar The main floor master has an abundance of closet space and private bath with his and her vanities. In addition to a two car attached garage, there is a separate golf cart bay; play a round of golf, have dinner at the golf course restaurant, drive home and park your cart! Easy living without the yardwork of a single family home, yet offering great living space and storage. Enjoy more free time, easy one floor living and second floor guest space.

For open house information, contact Sandy Jo Shanahan, Jaqua Realtors at 269-857-8030

2264 Lakeshore Drive, Fennville, 49408 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautiful Lake Michigan property with low bluff private beach access with 124 ft of beach frontage. Perfect cottage for your family gatherings! 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath with a screened porch with great lake views, Walkout lower level to low bluff and plenty of beach now! Located in highly desirable Ganges Township, just down from West Side County Park and Pier Cove. Minutes to Saugatuck and South Haven.

For open house information, contact Andrea Crossman, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221

6460 Legacy Woods Drive, Holland, 49423 4 Beds 7 Baths | $3,440,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 2007

European inspired Italian Tuscan villa nestled on 12.7 beautiful acres complete with a vineyard, private pond, and courtyard gardens. Breathtaking hand-hewn stone and stucco exterior paired with upper and lower-level garage space amenities. This impressive, gated estate was built in a great location just a short distance to the Saugatuck Dunes State Park and about 10 minutes into downtown Holland or Saugatuck and Douglas. Home was featured in American Dream Homes Magazine and includes hand milled wood floors, imported Italian Terracotta tiles, and four limestone fireplaces. The gourmet kitchen is accented with a brick barrel ceiling. Enjoy a viewing tower, theater room, billiards room, and upper and lower-level laundries. Extras include a safe room, gallery, wood shop, & custom built-ins.

For open house information, contact Andrea Crossman, Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt - Holland at 616-396-5221