House-hunt Breckenridge: What’s on the market

510 W Elliott Street, Breckenridge, 76424 3 Beds 1 Bath | $37,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment property! Three bedroom one bath on .25 acres. Needs updating and TLC. Selling as is.

For open house information, contact Kayce Smalley, Adams Real Estate Solutions at 254-559-1313

700 W Wheeler Street, Breckenridge, 76424 4 Beds 2 Baths | $91,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this home with newly remodeled kitchen, 4 Bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms on a large corner lot. Kitchen has granite counter tops and glass tile backsplash. Bathrooms have beautifully tiled showers and new fixtures. The entire house has been repainted inside. This home comes with Central Heat and Air and the seller just put a brand new shingle roof on in May, 2020. Park under the attached partially enclosed carport and step into a nice size laundry-mud room. Owner is open to negotiate for all furnishings and decorations in the home. Come see this really cute little gem for yourself! You will be surprised.

For open house information, contact Michelle McNabb, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

308 S Mcamis Street, Breckenridge, 76424 2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1937

2 bed 1 bath home on a large lot in Breckenridge TX. House has been vacant for a while and in need of rehab. Stone structure provides great support and bones to turn into a great house for the right buyer! As-Is Where-is sale.

For open house information, contact Stephan Cooper, Fieldhouse Realty Group LLC at 940-393-2727

313 W 4Th Street, Breckenridge, 76424 5 Beds 4 Baths | $225,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,273 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Fantastic opportunity on a completely remodeled and move in ready family home! 5 bed 3.5 bath property has all the bells and whistles including an open concept living, dining, kitchen area with SS appliances, granite counters, multitude of cabinet storage with large walk in pantry, separate utility room, 2 master ensuite bed and baths featuring both walk in shower and garden tub bathing, large walk in dual closets and cedar lined closet. Property offers attached carport with enclosed storage building and two separate stand alone storage units or work shop. Plenty of room for outdoor entertaining on a really large lot. Very spacious home for a large family or multi family living. Today is the day!

For open house information, contact Kipi Parks, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904