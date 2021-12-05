ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Single-family homes for sale in De Soto

De Soto Journal
 5 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these De Soto listings:

0 Birchwood Estates-Pin Oak, Festus, 63028

4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Birchwood Estates, Festus' newest subdivision. We have 178 lots to offer-cul-de-sac lots, walk-out lots & flat lots, some backing to common ground & some backing to woods & trees. Walking distance to Festus Middle School. This is where you can experience country living just minutes to 55, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, parks, churches, & many personalized shops. We offer eight models. Ranch, 1.5 story, 2 story models from 1550 SF to 2712 SF. Two or three car garage models. Atrium floor plans, divided bedroom models, finished basements, custom features galore. We are truly a custom builder. We have two gorgeous display homes for you to tour, open daily, 12-5pm or by appt. We have licensed Real Estate agents on hand to answer your questions, show you lots & make you feel at home. We always have a monthly special to allow buyers to select the option that they desire. Beautiful rolling hills & valleys. We welcome you to stop in for a visit, you will like what you see.

1837 Sunset Ridge (Lot 95 Bw), Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

1831 Sunset Ridge (Lot 92 Bw), Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

1971 Masters Drive, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $317,828 | Single Family Residence | 3,284 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come visit this display home, (home is not forsale but we often have other specs available). Open Wed through Sunday noon till 4 pm. To see the breakdown on all options in this home request the list from your agent which they will find online with the listing or visit the display.

