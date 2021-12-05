ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Take a look at these homes for sale in Houston

 5 days ago

(Houston, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Houston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doM0s_0dEhmMfL00

212 Main, Gettysburg, 45328

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This turn of the century home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, no garage, Your will see the vintage limestone steps take you to the front door. Has a walk out basement. Newer Furnace, some newer duct work, and newer water heater. Remodel started, but not finished. Realtor is seller and has never lived in the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1xXB_0dEhmMfL00

861 S Ohio Avenue, Sidney, 45365

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Seller to offer up to $3,000 in flooring allowance! Seller replaced the furnace and AC in 2016. The fireplace has new gas logs. This home features a large front porch. a rear deck, and plenty of yard space. This home could be a great starter home or a great rental property. Schedule a showing before it's gone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKXFC_0dEhmMfL00

106 E Ward Street, Versailles, 45380

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1914

COMPLETELY REMODELED. EVERYTHING was touched in this home! This home brings new meaning to move-in-ready! It's practically a new home! This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers old charm with a modern look! The first floor is a semi open concept (can be divided with pocket doors) with 2 fireplaces and a beautiful 1st floor master suite. The second floor boasts 3 large rooms and a chic bathroom. The THIRD floor is a blank canvas for your imagination to run wild. The basement is spacious, clean, and provides additional option for space. This home is a stones throw away from the parks, churches, post office, & downtown. Shower tile will be completed for new buyer.New:~plumbing~electrical~drywall~flooring~2 furnaces and central air units~new garage and concrete driveway ~plenty of insulation for efficient heating/cooling~security system

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237ZS8_0dEhmMfL00

323 N Ohio Avenue, Sidney, 45365

0 Bed 0 Bath | $10,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,876 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Agent-owned. Great potential flip for investor, started home for family, etc. Home needs complete renovation, but foundation is very solid. Home still holds its character.

