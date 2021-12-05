On the hunt for a home in Dublin? These houses are on the market

(Dublin, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dublin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

325 N Park Street, Dublin, 76446 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Check out this cute and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with carport. Fresh neutral paint inside, fresh gray and white paint on the exterior, and new laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and bedroom. This home has spacious bedrooms, large living room, eat in kitchen, and a generous size bathroom! Brand new appliances, countertops, and lower cabinets in the kitchen. New HVAC unit installed in August 2021. Home offers plenty of windows for natural lighting throughout. Detached building in back yard for extra storage and includes washer and dryer connections. Schedule your showing today!

612 E Blackjack Street, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This great home is located in a quiet Texas town with loads of small town charm. It features a huge yard and wood deck in back, this would be the perfect place to host your backyard BBQs! There is a storage building on the property and a two car carport. Inside this spacious home, you'll find carpeted floors in the 3 bedrooms and living areas. The kitchen features a gas range and oven, laminate flooring and stylish Spanish tile countertops. A huge utility room is right off the kitchen where the washer and dryer hookups are located. The owner installed a new gas water heater in the Spring of 2021.

16887 Fm 847, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,449 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Country Home with 5 acres, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Living Areas, Attached 2 Car Garage and a Detached 720sqft 3 Car Garage, Covered 900 sqft Workshop with LED Lights and Additional Covered Parking.. There is 2 sheds and a 1634 sqft barn as well. Lean Tube Shelter with running water to the water trough for horses. Property sits on top of a small hill with breath taking views. New Lifetime Metal Roof done in 2015, New 5 ton AC unit in 2020 & water heater in 2018 with 17 year warranty. Plenty of room to have business here!

16999 Farm Market 219, Dublin, 76446 5 Beds 4 Baths | $998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,677 Square Feet | Built in 1955

PRICE BELOW APPRAISAL! Welcome to the Double Bar V. Imagine yourself entering a tree lined path to your home and having everything that a horse owner of any discipline would ever need. This property is suitable for breeding, boarding, riding and training with immediate income potential. Total footage includes 3BR2BA main home 1997 sq. ft. , 2BR2BA stacked apartment 1680 sq. ft. 15000 square foot barn with 30 stalls, lighted indoor arena with holding pens, viewing platform and 2 bathrooms.. 20-turnouts, 2 tack rooms, office, vet room,hot and cold wash racks. two outdoor arenas 130' round and 130' x 130' square.Large cattle working pens with head catch. Much more!

