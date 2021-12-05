These houses are for sale in Easton

(EASTON, KS) Looking for a house in Easton? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Easton listings:

912 S 5Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 4 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,216 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Beautiful 1910 Built home with curved wrap around front porch and cute white picket fence in front. Main floor has a huge spacious kitchen that has been updated and is very charming. Dining room with decorative traditional fireplace. Three rooms on the main side family room living room and library or whatever you want it to be. Huge bedrooms and remodeled showers. The third floor has huge space. Wonderful basement for a workshop.

1526 Cherokee Street, Leavenworth, 66048 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Enjoy morning coffee on front porch. New flooring and interior paint welcome your Christmas decorations and picture window for your tree. New high efficiency gas furnace and electric water heater. Storage available from exterior entrance to partial basement. Laundry on enclosed rear porch. Must see to appreciate!

3513 Tudor Drive, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1987

the seller is selling home as is. Need some TLC. The home offer a lot of space and has a nice back yard. great for someone who want to add there personal touchs to a home.

915 4Th Avenue, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 4 Baths | $259,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,305 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Yesterday meets today, remodeled with so many updates, 1st flr mst suite, totally remolded kit w/ granite, stainless appliances, made sun rm all seasons rm, would make a grt dining area, 1st flr laundry no more going to bsmt moved staircase to bsmt outside to make rm for 1/2 bath & laundry, new roof, HVAC, HWH, roof, siding, added a carport in back access from alley, new easy clean vinyl windows, 2nd mst bdrm on 2nd level with 2 other secondary bdrms, remolded hall bath, wood frs, enjoy hanging out on the frt porch with rod iron spindles. Historic area, privacy fenced yard, come check this renovated beauty you will be impressed!

