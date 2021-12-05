ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Springs, AL

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Coffee Springs

Coffee Springs Updates
Coffee Springs Updates
 5 days ago

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Coffee Springs’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVvfU_0dEhmI8R00

307 Candlebrook Drive, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Updated townhome Tile flooring downstairs for easy maintenance. Carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Main bathroom upstairs has luxury vinyl plank flooring for an updated look. All cabinets have been painted. Updated light fixtures, cabinet hardware & faucets. Great looking tile backsplash makes the stainless steel appliances pop! Stone tile sets off the fireplace. Refrigerator & washing machine new in past year & half. Blinds throughout. All appliances to convey to include Ref., washer & dryer.

For open house information, contact Shawn Reeves, Century 21 Regency Realty at 334-347-0048

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184729)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICJUK_0dEhmI8R00

806 Lee Street, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Townhouse | 3,047 Square Feet | Built in 1983

" THE GATES" THE BEST TOWNHOMES IN ENTERPRISE !!! UNIQUE CUSTOM DESIGNED HOME, Walk into a grand entrance way ,Built in bookcase and cabinets , over 3047 sg. ft per owner. Beautiful molding in this home . Large courtyard with a storage shed. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths Master bedroom has a sitting area , Master Bath has a jetted tub and separate shower . This home is a must see . Updated pictures to come. Home is vacant please call Mary before showing 334-389-0395 Parties to satisfy themselves with all information.

For open house information, contact Mary Archie, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-496167)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coffee Springs, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Townhouses#Home Ownership#Urban Living#Hoa#Carpet#Washer Dryer#Regency Realty#Coldwell Banker
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs, AL
68
Followers
422
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy