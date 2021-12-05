Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Coffee Springs

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Coffee Springs’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

307 Candlebrook Drive, Enterprise, 36330 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Updated townhome Tile flooring downstairs for easy maintenance. Carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Main bathroom upstairs has luxury vinyl plank flooring for an updated look. All cabinets have been painted. Updated light fixtures, cabinet hardware & faucets. Great looking tile backsplash makes the stainless steel appliances pop! Stone tile sets off the fireplace. Refrigerator & washing machine new in past year & half. Blinds throughout. All appliances to convey to include Ref., washer & dryer.

For open house information, contact Shawn Reeves, Century 21 Regency Realty at 334-347-0048

806 Lee Street, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Townhouse | 3,047 Square Feet | Built in 1983

" THE GATES" THE BEST TOWNHOMES IN ENTERPRISE !!! UNIQUE CUSTOM DESIGNED HOME, Walk into a grand entrance way ,Built in bookcase and cabinets , over 3047 sg. ft per owner. Beautiful molding in this home . Large courtyard with a storage shed. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths Master bedroom has a sitting area , Master Bath has a jetted tub and separate shower . This home is a must see . Updated pictures to come. Home is vacant please call Mary before showing 334-389-0395 Parties to satisfy themselves with all information.

For open house information, contact Mary Archie, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971