Top homes for sale in Gore Springs

(Gore Springs, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gore Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

801 N. Main St., Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Conveniently located in town! Feel at home when you drive through electric gate and pull into a piece of paradise. Beautiful hardwood floors, custom shutters, new roof, new electric box, backyard looks like a park with deck and gazebo. Large master bedroom down with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. So many features to see!

115 Tutor Ave, Calhoun City, 38916 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Perfect move-in-ready starter home. Lovely brick home on a quiet, dead-end street and fenced backyard. Don't miss this one - Call today to schedule your showing.

