Top homes for sale in Gore Springs

Gore Springs, MS

Gore Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

(Gore Springs, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gore Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

801 N. Main St., Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Conveniently located in town! Feel at home when you drive through electric gate and pull into a piece of paradise. Beautiful hardwood floors, custom shutters, new roof, new electric box, backyard looks like a park with deck and gazebo. Large master bedroom down with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. So many features to see!

115 Tutor Ave, Calhoun City, 38916

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Perfect move-in-ready starter home. Lovely brick home on a quiet, dead-end street and fenced backyard. Don't miss this one - Call today to schedule your showing.

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

