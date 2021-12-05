Top homes for sale in Mineral

(Mineral, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16017 Hopeful Church Road, Bumpass, 23024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1988

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 7 minutes to Montpelier, 25 minutes to Ashland, 25 minutes to Short Pump and 25 minutes to Louisa!!! This is a spacious 1288 sq. ft. rancher set off the main road with 3 BD, 1.5 BA. Large eat in kitchen, laundry room, zero carpet in this home and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom features his and her closets and a half bathroom. Spend the evening on the rear deck or full covered front porch. The fenced yard has ample room for your pup to run or many other possibilities. 2 sheds for extra storage.

For open house information, contact Crystal Biggers, HomeLife Access Realty at 804-814-8181

6017 Bills Rd, Mineral, 23117 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic opportunity to live at Lake Anna in Morgan II Subdivision! **HIGH SPEED COMCAST INTERNET** This beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home has over 1400 sq ft of living space. This house is on 1.03 acres and has a fully fenced in large backyard with a shed that conveys. The spacious 2 car front load garage will be perfect to keep your vehicles or lake equipment in. Bring your boat to put it in the boat slip that conveys with this property! Appliances included : kitchen refrigerator, new dishwasher, range, microwave, washer, dryer and garage refrigerator. Furniture included : couch, love seat and reclining chair in living room. 2 additional rocking/reclining chairs in downstairs room. Full owners bedroom set with queen bed. Kitchen table with 4 chairs, china cabinet, hutch and a gas grill on the deck. The shed contains a riding mower and push mower that will convey as well! This home is ready for you to move in and begin your journey at the wonderful Lake Anna!!

For open house information, contact BOBBY HUGHES, 1ST DOMINION REALTY INC-CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-962-3668

000 New South Ridge Road, Louisa, 23024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Come to the Ridge! You must see what sets this builder apart from the rest! Building new homes in South Ridge II. Several lots and plans to choose from. This ranch home has a fresh, trending split floor plan offering private master suite. Step up on the rocking-chair front porch and let the busy day go! Step into the open and airy great room and gaze to the privacy out the rear of the home. Yep open-concept at it's best. Huge eating area can be formal or informal. Center island with counter height bar is great for that quick snack or entertaining and loaded with cabinetry. Desirable pantry is larger than large! Rear mud-room offers a side entrance for a great drop zone. Master ensuite offers comfort height cabinets, double bowl-sinks, and large tub/shower combo. Everyone wants a little piece of Heaven. NO HOA and land to call you own! USDA financing available. We make building a breeze!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Williams, Realty Richmond at 804-442-7577

152 Bear Court, Bumpass, 23024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Craftsman/farmhouse blend open-concept home w/lake access to the cold side of Lake Anna. From the quiet neighborhood to the sparkling lake, this beautiful home design is crafted for lake living and a home haven. Graceful front porch columns lead to the wide entryway which showcases the facing cathedral ceilings & spacious common area. The kitchen is graced w/granite countertops & a farmhouse sink & hardware/fixtures boast a dark oil-rubbed bronze finish. Primary suite is tucked privately on the south east end of the house and hosts a sprawling closet leading into the exquisitely tiled bath. Two additional bedrooms, sharing a full hall bath, flank north end of the home. Entertaining is at its best w/ease of movement between large kitchen w/island & great room area. Dining room features elegant tray ceiling. A 4th bedroom is located upstairs w/its own private bath & tiled shower. Two-car painted garage leads to functional mudroom w/storage cubbies/bench. Generous laundry room & pantry! Builder upgrades include board & batten, controlled crawl, 42" sidewalk, composite decking on front & back porch. Option to join HOA, not req'd. Membership includes use of common area & boat launch.

For open house information, contact Daune Zook, Resource Realty Services at 804-559-5990