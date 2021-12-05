Top homes for sale in Lewistown

(Lewistown, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewistown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

515 W Erie St, Lewistown, 59457 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1916

2 bedroom 1 bath home with full unfinished basement with lots of potential. Large wrap around deck, private back yard andan updated hot water heat boiler

For open house information, contact Joseph Irish, Greater Montana Land Company at 406-538-5448

514 West Cook Street, Lewistown, 59457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Incredible investment opportunity! This home situated directly across from the city park/pool/water park is zoned R2, so you can transform it into a fantastic single-family home or a duplex with income potential. Interior is mostly gutted to the studs; foundation needs repair and/or replacement.

For open house information, contact Lisa Pierce, Clearwater Montana Properties - Great Falls at 800-577-3013