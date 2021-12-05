Top homes for sale in Lewistown

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown Journal
 5 days ago

(Lewistown, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewistown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

515 W Erie St, Lewistown, 59457

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1916

2 bedroom 1 bath home with full unfinished basement with lots of potential. Large wrap around deck, private back yard andan updated hot water heat boiler

514 West Cook Street, Lewistown, 59457

3 Beds 2 Baths | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Incredible investment opportunity! This home situated directly across from the city park/pool/water park is zoned R2, so you can transform it into a fantastic single-family home or a duplex with income potential. Interior is mostly gutted to the studs; foundation needs repair and/or replacement.

