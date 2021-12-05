House-hunt North Manchester: What’s on the market

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Looking for a house in North Manchester? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the North Manchester area:

8776 S South Hill Drive, Silver Lake, 46982 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 719 Square Feet | Built in 1934

UPDATE: This property is pending. You won't want to miss out on this cozy, lakefront home. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with gas forced heat and central A/C, has been recently remodeled and is on Hill Lake in Silver Lake, Indiana. The property offers 50 feet of lake frontage and has a gorgeous sunroom (built in 2019) that boasts wall to wall windows and a vaulted ceiling! Walk from door to dock on recently added (2019) raised walkways and decks. Fish for Bluegill, Crappie, Perch, Catfish and Bass off of your double wide dock that was added in 2018. This home has an open floor plan, modern kitchen and updated bath. Newer (2018) blacktopped parking area is a real plus! Two outbuildings with electric in both, (1 added in 2021) offer a total of 8' x 32' of space and are currently used for gear storage as well as a she-shed/man cave perfect for entertaining in. The double wide doors that face the lake are a bonus and make for a picturesque hang out after a day on the lake. Enjoy bonfires around the newly added (2021) stone fire pit seating area with a landscape block fire ring. Hill Lake is a 67 acre no-wake, recreational lake with a maximum depth of 31 feet in a serene rural setting ideal for pontoons and mid-sized fishing boats. Canoeing, kayaking, swimming, fishing and ice fishing can all be enjoyed from this year round home. This property is a lake lovers dream. You must see this home to appreciate all the amenities, outdoor living and entertaining space. This won't last long! Schedule your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Jacki Decker, RE/MAX Results- Warsaw at 574-269-6911

408 W 2Nd Street, North Manchester, 46962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is a new construction home built on a large city lot just a few blocks away from town. This 3 bedroom 2 bath model offers 1,534 sq ft of living space with a 520 sq ft attached garage. Buyer will be given a $2,000 credit to purchase stove and refrigerator of their choice. Builder is in the final stages of construction.

For open house information, contact Andrew White, Capital Property Management, LLC at 260-422-1455

201 S Line Street, South Whitley, 46787 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1875

IMMEDIATE POSSESSION so you can be in before the new year! If you want a great home that has lots of updates, plenty of room for the family with 2 living areas plus a loft, an amazing wrap around porch and a fantastic deck then call about this one NOW!!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home has been well maintained so all you need to do is move in. The 3 car garage makes storing your extras very easy and convenient. This home is in great condition and qualifies for all types of financing. Newer windows, furnace, A/C and all duct work new in 2019, updated baths and original inlaid wood floors are part of the reasons that make this a wonderful home. The 18 x 18 kitchen has a built in pantry and is large enough to be an eat in kitchen. This home is in town, near the school and within easy walking distance to shops and amenities. If you want one of the nicest homes around with amazing curb appeal then you must come and see this one...don't wait as this one really won't be available too long. This is an estate sale and is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jeanne List, ReMax Crossroads at 260-436-9700

3531 S 500 West, South Whitley, 46787 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1876

Priced to sell this country home that sets on 1 acre has so much to offer. Cozy living room, adorable kitchen with upgraded cabinets, spacious dining room. 3 very large bedrooms 2 on the main level and 1 on the upper level with a spacious loft area. 1 detached garage and a nice garden shed. Property sold as is!

For open house information, contact Gregory Fahl, Orizon Real Estate, Inc. at 260-625-3765