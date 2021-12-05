Check out these homes for sale in Odessa now

(Odessa, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Odessa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

996 Owl Creek Parkway, Odessa, 64076 3 Beds 4 Baths | $329,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,347 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Check out this open, spacious home in a great neighborhood! Walk in to inviting living room with gas fireplace that leads into large kitchen/dining space with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and lots of natural light! Fantastic fenced in backyard is treed, has serene views and big deck perfect for relaxing on! Huge finished basement with beautiful bathroom downstairs, great for hosting guests! Amazing location close to local schools and shopping! Gorgeous master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom has whirlpool tub and double vanity! Main floor laundry room! Great closet space and airy light in all the bedrooms! Move in and add your finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Chris Austin, Keller Williams Plaza Partners at 816-381-2700

7587 E 224 Highway N/A, Wellington, 64097 5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 1970

LOOKING TO GET AWAY FROM CITY LIFE? HOME SWEET HOME needs some TLC. Located near the Missouri River!!! Enjoy the sunrise/sunset with a gorgeous view over the Missouri River. 5-bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 8 acres. This could be a really nice farm and family home. It has a tremendous potential. This has a one car attached garage on the main level and workshop in the basement on the back side of the home. There are 3 large metal buildings for a shop or extra storage for any toys you may have, and a large 2 story storage facility with 35 units they previously were rented out along with the storage units. One building 40'x60' and the other 2 are 30'x40', that has a proven track record between all units to Gross $30,000/Annually. Interested in fishing or the outdoors? With the Missouri River so close and stocked with plenty of fish and 8 acres of untouched forest to enjoy the blissfulness of the outdoors! What a great opportunity to have a larger number of acres with incoming producing potential onsite! A great place to relax and enjoy sunrises and sunsets, while enjoying the peacefulness of Nature. Come take a look at this home and acreage that could be your new home!

For open house information, contact Chris Blevins, HomeSmart Legacy at 816-682-3338

12811 S Outer Belt Road, Lone Jack, 64070 3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Back on the market no fault of the sellers. Buyers financing fell through. Heaven awaits you in the ranch home located on a blacktop road. Main level living with a large living room with shiplap wall and a wood-burning fireplace. Large dining room. The Master bedroom has it private door that goes out onto the deck that overlooks the stocked pond. The upstairs bathroom has a separate shower and tub. The third bedroom is located in the walkout basement with it's own bathroom. Rec room and another room that could be an office is also located in the basement as well as plenty of room for storage. The house has a carport attached or if you prefer you can park in the detached garage. Back of the property offers lots of trees and wood for your hunting pleasure.

For open house information, contact Mark Wiesemann, RE/MAX Heritage at 816-224-8484

421 E Phillips Street, Odessa, 64076 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,457 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Back on market with a PRICE DROP!!! Get out of the city, but stay close enough for conveniences!!!! Welcome home to a spacious, well-kept home in Odessa that is ready for your family to move in! 3 bedrooms on main floor with potential 4th conforming bedroom in basement (needs closet space opened from other room). All appliances stay. Large fenced backyard is perfect for pets and great sized deck for entertaining. This house differs from those others around it. It was custom built, so there is the additional bathroom and finished space in the basement. This very clean and solid house will not disappoint.

For open house information, contact Terri Goss, RE/MAX Premier Properties at 816-416-7090