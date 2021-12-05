Check out these homes for sale in Gunnison now

(Gunnison, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gunnison than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

27010 State Highway 149, Gunnison, 81230 3 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,464 Square Feet | Built in None

Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-596-0848, eferchau@remax.net, www.gunnisonforsale.com: Welcome to this beautiful country home located approximately 18 miles south of Gunnison between Gunnison and Powderhorn. Adjacent on two sides by public land, there are thousands of acres to enjoy for hiking, hunting, biking, horseback riding and much more. The home has a nice open floor plan with plenty of natural light. From the front door you enter the large living room / dining room combination with a beautiful modern kitchen and large pantry. An office and two bedrooms complete the main floor. The full basement is complete with game room, wet bar, craft room, office, bedroom, bathroom and an abundance of storage. Includes over 11 acres with a barn and shed, this property is ready for your horses and/or 4H projects.

For open house information, contact Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers at 970-641-1188

290 S 5Th Street, Gunnison, 81230 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Condominium | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in None

Ross Tunkey, Bluebird Real Estate, LLC, C: 970-209-9046, ross@bbre1.com, www.crenmls.com: Amazing opportunity to own a spacious three bedroom, two bathroom condo complete with detached one car garage, located in the quiet west end of Gunnison. This residence lives large: open floor plan, generous bedrooms, open kitchen layout with updated appliances, big dining area with sliding glass door to the barbecue deck, and plenty of windows and natural light. Additional features include natural gas heat, dedicated side-by-side laundry closet in the unit, and ample closets throughout. Desirable west end location offers easy access to the Gunnison River, trails, parks, and all the downtown conveniences. Low HOA dues in this well-maintained complex. Garage is perfect for storing gear and vehicle, and there is additional parking in front of the unit.

For open house information, contact Ross Tunkey, Bluebird Real Estate, LLC at 970-349-6691