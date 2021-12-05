Urban home ownership in Mammoth Lakes? These condos are on the market

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Mammoth Lakes condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Mammoth Lakes condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1903 Sierra Nevada Rd, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Condominium | 660 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Whether you work or like to play in Mammoth Lakes , this is the place for you!. Nice clean and move in ready! Built in 2003 and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a has stackable washer/dryer. Neat kitchen and plenty of cabinet space. There's even a south facing deck to take in the sunshine and views of Mammoth Mountain and the Sherwin Range. Walking distance to Mammoth Hospital and the High School. Please copy & paste this link for Covid Entry Requirements: http://bit.ly/2AZM6d PRICE IS FOR THE CONDO ONLY "STORAGE UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE" But first option is to the buyer of the condo.

For open house information, contact Jose Franco, Eastern Sierra Realty at 760-873-4161

3590 Main St, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Views, views, views!! This sunny 2 bed, 1 bath townhome, w/ only 1 common wall, has gorgeous views from Mount Morrison to the Sherwins, Mammoth Rocks and Mammoth Mountain. South facing w/ great passive solar heat. Custom cabinets in kitchen. Dining area has a custom corner dinette w/ storage drawers. It has stainless steel 30in double oven range & new SS dishwasher & microwave. The upstairs is open floor plan w/ vaulted, beamed ceilings, tall windows & an EPA woodstove. Bathroom was remodeled in 2020 w/ new plumbing, fixtures, custom vanity, mirror & medicine cabinet, added insulation in walls & ceiling, exhaust fan with heater & a whole-house propane tankless water heater. Windows are Milgard Fiberglass dual-glaze casement except living room. Electrical panel was replaced w/ a new 100 amp panel w/ added dedicated circuit & electrical receptable box for future heated floor & thermostat. Nordica is a 20 unit complex near Liberty Bar, Black Velvet Coffee, Loco Frijole, Elixer, Schat's, Stellar Brew & a short walk to The Village. No nightly rentals. HOA $354. ask your agent for the full list of upgrades in Associated Documents. This warm, sunny unit with endless views will go fast!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Garrett, Mammoth Realty Group at 760-934-6000

11 Cornice, Mammoth Lakes, 93546 1 Bed 1 Bath | $495,000 | Condominium | 855 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautifully remodeled in 2019, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo with extra sleeping alcove is being offered fully furnished, turn-key, and ready to enjoy for this winter season. The open-concept floor-plan is spacious and welcoming, and convenient for entertaining. For added convenience, this unit is situated nearby the Meridian red-line shuttle stop that goes through the Village and up to Main Lodge. With plentiful parking, a stylish design concept, full-size washer/dryer, and a hot-tub a stones throw away, this property is a gem with great nightly rental potential. Snowcreek is a highly sought-after condo-complex, located in a beautiful meadow setting surrounded by mountain-views, golf-courses, creeks and bike-paths. **Please submit offers by 12pm Thursday November 4th**

For open house information, contact Gillian Parrish, NextHome Mammoth Lakes at 760-260-8500