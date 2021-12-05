House-hunt Houghton: What’s on the market

(HOUGHTON, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Houghton area:

22040 Denton, Chassell, 49916 4 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,519 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Country living within 3 miles of the City of Houghton! The mailing address is Chassell however the property lies within Portage Township and the Portage Township School District. Denton Rd is one of the few roads in Houghton County that has low traffic, pavement, Charter cable & natural gas. The boiler, water heater & oven have been converted to natural gas. This property is in excellent condition. As you come inside you will be greeted by an oversized mudroom along with a full bath and a large dedicated laundry room. As you enter the kitchen you will pass a pantry on the left hand side. The current owner installed new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The addition was built in 2003 and has in floor heating. Off of it is a South facing sun room and two bedrooms each with 3/4 ensuite bathrooms. One of these bedrooms has a walk in closet. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms one with its own 3/4 bath and balcony. The majority of the property is fielded. The house has trees along the road giving it privacy. A portion of the circle driveway is paved. The garage is insulated well and stays relatively warm in the winter. The pole building has a setting of its own. It is a perfect getaway for the mechanic or craftsman. It is insulated and heats up quickly. The LED lighting keeps it well light. The pole building has it's own natural gas and power meter. A mound on the property currently serves as a backstop for target shooting. Deer & fox frequent this property. This is a great property to enjoy country living!

For open house information, contact ADAM TAIVALKOSKI, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-501-7085

825 Front, Lake Linden, 49945 5 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in None

WATERFRONT! This charming house is located smack dab in the middle of Lake Linden, there's only a handful of houses in town with access to Torch Lake in your backyard! Be one of the lucky ones! The house is clean, open, and has plenty of space in the living room and dining room for entertaining. In the dining room you can enjoy a large bay window and entering the kitchen you have a beautiful view of the lake. Off the back of the kitchen you will find a large porch, and lower deck space which creates plenty of extra space for family and friends. Hang out in the huge back yard and enjoy the peace of the lake, while still being right in town. This house has been used as a VRBO rental, so there are options for it being an income property as well. This house is being sold 'As is,' the furnishings and appliances can be negotiable as well. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact KELSEY EDDLEMAN, NORTHERN MICHIGAN LAND BROKERS - H at 906-523-5575

15578 Evergreen, Painesdale, 49955 6 Beds 1 Bath | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Large starter home or rental possibility in Painesdale. With easy access to the snowmobile trail less than a 1/2 mile away at the end of the street this could be a great vacation rental property. Property was a duplex previously buy converted to a single family home. 4+ bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice large lot to put up a garage or storage building and plenty of parking.

For open house information, contact MARK COON, RE/MAX DOUGLASS R.E.-H at 906-482-1000

26248 Pine, Calumet, 49913 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in None

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Quaint home located on the outskirts of Calumet. This home has fresh paint, carpet, flooring in the bathrooms, new bathroom vanities, toilets, PEX plumbing, newly serviced natural gas furnace, and brand new water heater. This house is move in ready and waiting for the right person to put the cherry on top. Inside you will find custom masonry and beams in the living room and bedroom, along with built in shelving giving it that extra bit of character. The kitchen is spacious, with lots of cabinet space. Enjoy the little porch off to the side, for coffee or bird watching in your large yard featuring a few apple trees. Lets not forget you have a one car attached garage for the long winter months. Speaking of winter, this house is located between 3 different access points for the snowmobile/ATV trail. Calumet Lake is just down a little trail in your back yard, where you can play disc golf, horseshoes or throw a picnic. The schools, grocery, and hospitals are all within a mile or two. This house has a lot to offer, see what it can do for you!

For open house information, contact KELSEY EDDLEMAN, NORTHERN MICHIGAN LAND BROKERS - H at 906-523-5575