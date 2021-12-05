House hunt Pikeville: See what’s on the market now

(Pikeville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pikeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

248 Twin Oaks Drive, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Mountain Chalet offering a wooded location, private backyard space, wrap-around decking, all within about 5 miles of Downtown Pikeville. The home offers an open layout with cathedral ceilings in the living room and family room areas. The family room is perfect for gatherings with cedar wood wall, cathedral ceiling and beautiful fireplace (condition unknown). There is a 1st floor bedroom with attached bathroom and easy access to the laundry area. Home will require repairs. *** Acreage is estimated, buyer responsible for confirming.

273 Left Penhook Road, Harold, 41605 5 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1963

5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home priced to sale! Fenced back yard and large outbuilding with carport! Nice above ground pool and decking. Seeing is believing! Selling AS-IS

188 Riverview Drive, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Investors dream. This home is two rentals with an extra lot. Across the street is Pikevillle Pond to enjoy fishing. Quiet neighborhood. Close distance to UPike.

141 6Th Street, Pikeville, 41501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Upgrades galore on this ranch home in Pikeville city limits. Remodeled kitchen with bamboo floors, granite, new cabinets and appliances. New exterior paint, insulation in attic and crawl, new landscaping. New flooring throughout most of the home, and refinished hardwood in living room and dining room. New gas furnace and tankless water heater reduced electric bill to $60 average. You will have off street parking with the 2 car carport. You will also enjoy the private deck with in ground pool overlooking the city pond. All this with convenient downtown living - what more could you want? See video https://youtu.be/eRnrAJUmNlk

