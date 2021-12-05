Check out these houses for sale in Mineral Wells

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 5 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Mineral Wells area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Mineral Wells-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3240 S Hwy 281, Mineral Wells, 76067

4 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 1984

What a property!! Beautiful, completely updated rustic 4 bedroom, 2 bath house. It is 1832 square feet, has a barn, above ground pool, 2 car oversized garage and sits on almost 6 improved acres. The bedrooms are all big. The rock, woodburning fireplace with cedar mantle is sure to have a visit from Santa. Tons of mature pecan trees with city water in house AND a well for outside. It has 2 horse or show animal loafing sheds with pipe fence. It has a wonderful location off highway 281 just one mile outside of town! With the location and improvements, this family home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Misty Barkey, Bonita Realty Team at 940-779-3176

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14665268)

211 Lasater Lane, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Take a look at this shop!! 3 bed 2 bath home situated on an acre outside of city limits with no restrictions! Property includes a large 30x30 insulated shop with 3 large roll-up doors and wood-burning stove installed. The home features a large open living and dining area with custom dry bar and new appliances in the kitchen. Second living area great for game room or an office. New hot water heater and new windows have been installed. Property has a large holding tank installed on well for fresh water and run-off system installed to conserve run-off water to be used in your garden! Property is fully fenced with gated entrance. Chickens will convey with property!

For open house information, contact LaTisha Grant, BOURQUIN REALTY at 940-329-5070

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14705076)

700 Old Garner Road, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,602 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Gorgeous property near the heart of Weatherford! Home with a pool on 47 acres. This three bedroom three bath home is perched high on the property with beautiful view for miles! The game room with a door to the screened in patio is currently being used as a forth bedroom. Master suite also features a door to the back patio. Large workshop located near the backyard with large garage doors and a separate driveway. Plenty of room for car enthusiasts or other hobbies. Home has complete privacy and can't be seen from the road. Would also be great land for a developer.

For open house information, contact Tony Aaron, Tony Aaron Real Estate at 817-992-6338

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14690382)

551 Sarra Lane, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is beautiful. 3bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 acres, no HOA. Great location! This one will NOT last long! Mid November completion date.

For open house information, contact Michele Colafrancesco, HBS Real Estate at 817-550-6666

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14676076)

Mineral Wells Journal

