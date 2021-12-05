On the hunt for a home in River Falls? These houses are on the market

(River Falls, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

Lot 34 1230Th Street, Prescott, 54021 4 Beds 3 Baths | $586,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,132 Square Feet | Built in 2021

KDR Homes presents the Oaklynn floor plan which is being offered on a beautiful 3 acre lot just a few miles South of town. This plan offers Buyers a fully finished upper and lower level. In the upper level you'll find 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an extremely spacious open concept kitchen/living/dining area lined with beautiful LVT flooring. This great space is located along the entire backside of the home. In the fully finished lower level you'll find 2 additional bedrooms with large walk-in closets, 1 full bath and a HUGE family room. This split level design allows for lower level look-out windows on both the front and backside of the home making the lower level very usable and bright! Highend products used throughout - Buyer to select all interior/exterior finishes. Let's start building your dream home today!

270 Saint Andrews Drive, Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,979 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Prestigious Troy Burne location and all the amenities that come with the community. Kootenia custom build, gourmet kitchen, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors. Open floor plan, LR fireplace w/built ins, sunroom and main floor home office. 3 bedrooms up, luxury master suite with private bath, custom closet, marble floors and upper level computer room. Lower level BR, family room and rough in for future wet bar and walk out to yard. Panoramic views from the deck of the neighborhood and pond.

1412 Willow Lane, Prescott, 54021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Duplex | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2020

THE EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING!! To-be Built twin homes w/upgrades galore. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including master, granite countertops, SS appliances, Heat & Glo fireplace, Andersen 400 Series Windows, custom cabinets, vinyl plank & carpet floors, 3 panel doors, in-floor heat, vaulted ceilings, sun room, sodded & landscaped yard, sprinkler system, premium vinyl siding w/stone accents, insulated & sheet rocked 2 car garage, 1754 finished square feet, patio, & so much more. Pics from similar home. CALL NOW TO PICK YOUR LOT!

505 Cody Road, Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 4 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,328 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Pride in ownership describes this home. It has the ideal amenities of privacy, function, space, and beauty! Stainless steel appliances, wall- mounted ovens, and dishwasher. Granite countertops. Optional formal dining room, or make an additional family room with beautiful built-ins and service bar. Stunning entry way with curved stairway and vaulted ceilings. Rich Brazilian cherrywood floors. Master suite has it all: large walk-in closet, jetted tub, walk-in shower, makeup mirror, dual sinks, and a gorgeous private outdoor view. Three bedrooms on one level. Second floor laundry. Large office with French doors. Walkout lower level includes bonus/hobby room, movie room, exercise room, family room and more! In-ground sprinklers. Central vacuum. Security system. Three-car garage. The best of both worlds: beautiful wooded trails by Glover Park and easy access to the freeway. This beautiful home with quality finishes is warm and spacious. A rich and delightful place to call home.

