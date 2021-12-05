These houses are for sale in Meadview

(MEADVIEW, AZ) Looking for a house in Meadview? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Meadview area:

522 W Campanile Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 3 Baths | $313,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This tri-level octagonal home on three acres is 2,052 square feet, has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home has all new electrical wiring, new ceiling fans, LED lighting in both garages. The laundry room and two bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Lots of work is currently being done; paint, carpet, and new windows are being installed. On the main level, you will find the living room, open kitchen, master bedroom and bath, laundry, and a guest bath. Outside this level is a deck that is both open and enclosed and wraps almost entirely around the home. A stairway leads to the loft area which holds the second bedroom, a bathroom, family room and a large balcony that affords outstanding views of the Grapevine Mesa. The bottom level is a 20x40 garage and includes an additional bonus room/workshop. Also on the property you will find an octagonal shed and a 40x40 garage with 8 ft, 10 ft and 12 ft doors. This one-of-a-kind home in Meadview, AZ is a must see!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Huffer, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

1090 W Meadview Boulevard, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $171,000 | Single Family Residence | 902 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome home to the heart of Meadview! Clean & inviting, Site-built, 2 bed/1 bath home, with an additional living quarters in the HUGE detached pull-through shop/garage. Hold all of the vehicles, boats or toys! An RV port with hook-ups is connected to the garage. Inside the garage you will find the ONE OF A KIND Casita: a private living area, bathroom and cooking area. Home is on a 1 acre partially landscaped lot which features a round-about easily allowing pull through around the garage and house. The home features an open floor plan between the living area, casual dining area and kitchen. Through the sliding glass door, the back patio of the home is enclosed with sun screen so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the views! This well-kept home is ready for move in! The spectacular, completely finished shop & living quarters is a MUST see! *Homeowners in process of adding some cute appealing details, all current furniture to be left, porch swing and new patio set to be included, pantry updates to be done, SAND RAIL included with sale! *Recent updates that have been done: laminate flooring, bathroom fixtures, refrigerator, microwave, range, wiring/breakers, light fixtures, paint, water system. *HOA Membership allows use of the Meadview Civic Association Community Center which includes a swimming pool, mini golf, tennis courts, and much more! *Home is located right off of Pierce Ferry Rd with quick access to South Cove, Lake Mead- boating, fishing, swimming! The city of Kingman is located an hour away, Las Vegas is 1.5 hours away.

For open house information, contact Brooke Huffer, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

29895 N Surf Spray Drive, Meadview, 86444 4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful All Electric 2031 Sq Ft Site Built Stucco Home on a high lot with Great Views. Paved Street, close to Town. 4 Bed/2 Bath. Master Bedroom/Bath Features Jetted Tub w/Tile Surround, Separate Shower & Large Walk-in Closet. Tile Floor in Living Area. Lots of Ceiling Fans. Kitchen is Open with Eat-in Counter All Appliances Stay. Split Floor Plan w/lots of Room for Guests. 2nd Bath has Lg Walk-in Shower w/ Beautiful Tile Work. Room to add a Garage. Great Getaway or Forever Home. Close to South Cove Launch Ramp on Lake Mead for Great Fishing & Boating. Community Center is Available with pool, tennis court & More. Plenty of ATV Trails for your enjoyment. Come see all that Meadview has to Offer.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Howard, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222