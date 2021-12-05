These houses are for sale in Pampa

(PAMPA, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Pampa listings:

1140 Willow, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wonderful on Willow! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been updated from floor to ceiling. The open floorplan highlights the recently renovated kitchen with all new custom cabinets and granite counter tops. The fireplace has a wood burning insert making it efficient to keep the home cozy on those cold Winter nights. You will be delighted to see both bathrooms have been updated. Underground power has been pulled in the backyard for you to add the perfect man cave or she shed.

2243 N Duncan St, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located on a corner lot. Central Heat and A/C, Two-car garage. New exterior paint. Beautiful remodeled kitchen gorgeous countertops. Large backyard with room for relaxation and a garden. This home is a ''must-see''. Call to schedule your showing today.

2237 Dogwood Ln, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful original hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room and hallway, tile floors in kitchen & baths. Fresh paint inside, corner hutch & stove convey. Clean & ready to move into. Finished garage.

2620 Chaumont Dr, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 3 Baths | $443,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,446 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come see this captivating home located just off the loop. Backyard overlooks country club for a breath-taking view. Classic home features a large living room, 3 tier gas system fireplace, zoned Nest thermostat system, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, central heat/air, remodeled owner's bedroom with en suite bathroom has large jacuzzi tub, newer tiled shower, 2 generous closets in each bedroom, double vanities in each full bathroom plus a makeup vanity in owner's bath, automatic water sprinkler system, spray foam insulation, extra room for multiple purposes, Decra metal roof, painted inside out, tons of storage. Don't miss out. Schedule your showing today!

