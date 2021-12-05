Check out these houses for sale in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Marshfield area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

W3960 Granton Road, Granton, 54436 3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Brick Farm House nestled on 1.5 acres between Neillsville and Granton on a paved road for convenience. This home features an updated kitchen, a main floor laundry room as well as a main floor bedroom. There is a formal dining room and front and rear enclosed porches. Fuel oil forced air furnace for the heat source and central air conditioning for cooling. Nice 2 car attached garage with a storage loft and spacious workshop area. A private well and septic system serves the home. Roof was recently replaced. Call today to make your move to the Country! HUD Case #_581-307477_. Property is HUD-owned, offered “As-Is” w/o repairs or warranties. All offers to be submitted toHudHomeStore.com .

110850 County Road C, Marshfield, 54449 5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,091 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country home 7 miles from Marshfield sitting on almost 2 acres is a must see!! Kitchen features hickory cabinets, island with a quartz countertop, & a pantry. MB has a 10 x 5 walk-in closet. Walk-in closet has built-in dressers made of Alder wood. 1st fl laundry has oak cabinets. Downstairs you will find a huge rec room with a walk-out basement, gas fireplace, & oak cabinets. The 2 bedrms are waiting for you to add your special touch. 56 X 41 pole shed/ heated shop. Lean to is 56 X 10.

1140 W Briarwood Street, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful Ranch, Well Maintained, Great Location in the Forest Ridge Subdivision! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 2 car attached garage with a circle concrete drive and a fenced in yard. Enjoy the functional kithcne with quartz countertops, undermount sink and beautiful cabinetry. Master Bedroom has a nice walk in closet and a large ensuite with jetted tub. The 3 season sun room is great for relaxing, enjoying your morning coffee or reading a good book. The mud room is 10x9 and has an extension of the kitchen cabinetry and a workspace/command center to do homework or figure out the finances. The living room has hardwood flooring (hickory, cherry and oak mix) and provides a nice view of the deck and the back yard. Home is set up for main floor laundry. All appliances stay except the basement refrigerator and freezer. Lower level can be finished and currently has an area set up as a workshop (11x13 and 8x17 combined area). Many of the windows were replaced in 2016 as well. Corner lot but no sidewalks to shovel! Home is located close to the city walking, biking trails and neighborhood park.

404 N Juno Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in None

Construction has begun!!! This Tim Meyer Construction quality built 4 bdrm 2 bath home (plumbed for a third bath in lower level) has 1930 square feet on the main level!!!! This BRAND NEW HOME has a great floor plan featuring open concept living, master suite with walk-in closet and tiled shower, 2 car garage, bench entrance seating, main floor laundry, gas fireplace and the 4th bedroom (17X13) with a full egress window in the lower level! The basement has been poured...here is your chance to customize a BRAND NEW HOME...truly making this home..home!!

