Berea, KY

Check out these homes for sale in Berea now

Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 5 days ago

(Berea, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Berea will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDDuu_0dEhlnGd00

421 Angel Road, Berea, 40403

4 Beds 3 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 4 bed, 3 bath, sitting on a nice level 1 acre lot, needs some new owners! If you're looking for more space, with a nice yard for the kiddos or pets, this one is it! Large front porch for sitting out on those summer evenings, and on the back, has a nice sunroom. This one has so much potential, give me a call for your own private tour!

For open house information, contact Bill VanWinkle, Joyce Marcum Realty at 859-624-0088



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3Rh6_0dEhlnGd00

116 Central Park Avenue, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Come relax in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large fenced in backyard, above ground pool, and covered back and front porch great for entertaining your guest! This home has many updates including subway tile in kitchen and quartz counter tops, upgraded professional aid fridge, cabinets in laundry room, second refrigerator in garage and a deep freeze, a beautiful garden in the back with potatoes, carrots, lavender, tomatoes, bell peppers, strawberry's, blueberry's and much more! Besides all the updates it has a spacious open living room and kitchen concept. Master suite has trey ceilings, large walk in closet and double vanity! Call us today to schedule a showing before its gone!

For open house information, contact Jamie Reed, KY Real Estate Professionals, LLC at 859-408-7204



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsbVj_0dEhlnGd00

102 Business Court, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,066 Square Feet | Built in 1974

MOTIVATED SELLERS, THANKSGIVING DROP. 3 bed 1 bath ranch home on a large corner lot. Garage has been converted into a sunroom, large fenced in yard with storage building. Easy access to I-75 and other local amenities.

For open house information, contact L Jason Carpenter, United Real Estate Lexington KY at 859-800-7355



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Kjlt_0dEhlnGd00

418 Middle Creek Way, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new construction energy efficient home! this home features a open floor plan with great room with cathedral ceiling, split bedroom design, lvt flooring, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances!

For open house information, contact Bradley Warford, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878



ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

