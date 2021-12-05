ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Monterey

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 5 days ago

(Monterey, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monterey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTnMS_0dEhllVB00

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465

4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

For open house information, contact DELENE MORGAN, Key Real Estate at 540-221-2157

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-599372)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK7An_0dEhllVB00

1540 Jack Mountain Rd, Monterey, 24465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Farm | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Very Private property on a state maintained gravel back road. Yet probably no more than 10 minutes from the town of Monterey. Property is a mix of grazing and mountain woodland, springs, small stream. Beautiful views. House has been very tastefully remolded with a couple of added rooms.

For open house information, contact WILLIAM BRATTON, CLARKSON & WALLACE REAL ESTATE - MONTEREY at 540-468-1500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-608716)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Bratton
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
24
Followers
414
Post
666
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy