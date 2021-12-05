Take a look at these homes on the market in Monterey

(Monterey, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monterey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

32 W Main St, Monterey, 24465 4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.

1540 Jack Mountain Rd, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Farm | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Very Private property on a state maintained gravel back road. Yet probably no more than 10 minutes from the town of Monterey. Property is a mix of grazing and mountain woodland, springs, small stream. Beautiful views. House has been very tastefully remolded with a couple of added rooms.

