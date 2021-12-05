ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, WA

Check out these homes on the Springdale market now

Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 5 days ago

(Springdale, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Springdale. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBDI0_0dEhlkcS00

3741 E Jump Off, Valley, 99181

3 Beds 2 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Yearning for wide open spaces? This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath + office home with granite countertops, open living area, new roof, brand new ductless mini split heating/air, new dishwasher, new flooring and new paint throughout! Gorgeous property with rolling hills and pastures. Perfect for raising horses, cattle, etc. Includes root cellar, new privacy fence, 50 X 40 shop, 36 X 20 machine shed, fenced pastures, gas shed with 2-500 gal tanks, remodeled tack room and huge 50 X 100 2 story hay barn w/drop down feeder and new floor. If you are a cattle rancher or just love the outdoors this is the perfect place for you! Beautiful area and plenty of room for recreational activities! Stevens County location just minutes to Loon Lake and Hwy 395. Right off paved county road. 15 minutes to Deer Park and 30 minutes to Spokane.

For open house information, contact Teresa Van Dyke, Realty One Group Eclipse at 509-327-2238

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202122065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393DKs_0dEhlkcS00

3257 Circle, Valley, 99181

2 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Check out this home near Jump Off Joe Lake. With a little updating make this your year round home or that seasonal get away place. Two bed one bath with an extra room for office, or hobby room. With an addition of a closet it could be another bed room. Out buildings include a 2 bay garage, and a wood/storage building. There is an HOA with dues of $80 a year. That gets you lake Association access. The Association has a covered picnic area, a dock for fishing and boat parking. Also, a basketball court and various tables and sitting areas. Electrical and plumbing has had recent updates.

For open house information, contact Steve Schalock, Windermere Chewelah, LLC at 509-675-2265

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202120763)

See more property details

Comments / 0

