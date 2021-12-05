Top condo units for sale in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Rhinelander condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Rhinelander, pulled from our classifieds:

507 Shariden Dr, None, 54463 3 Beds 1 Bath | $750,000 | Condominium | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in None

This Pelican Lake Resort has 202 level sand frontage with 3.4 acres of land & 7 cabins. Five of the seven cabins are fully furnished. The main Cabin 507 has 3 bedrooms 1 full bath, wood burning fireplace, pine ceiling and walls, forced air furnace, & sits on the waters edge. Cabin 502 sits just back off the lake with 2 bedrooms, full bath, knotty pine walls, screened in porch, & a nice view out the picture window of the lake. Cabin 503 also sits on the lakefront with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms small kitchen living area with water views. The duplex front side (499)has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, electric heat. The back side of duplex (498) has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with tub shower unit. The 496 “overnighter” studio cabin just needs some furniture & a few updates. It has a 2 car garage and workshop attached. 508 lakeside cabin needs repair from storm damage. Extra full bath house w laundry & land across the road to build 14 storage units.

1507 Eagle Street, Rhinelander, 54501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Condominium | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in None

Executive Lakefront condo! 2 bedroom 2 bath condo which is part of Lake Park preserve condominiums. Lakeside condo with lake views and direct access from patio. Appliances included. New carpet, new paint, two car underground heated parking, elevator. Beautiful frontage views of golf course across Boom Lake. Doesn't matter whether you're sitting inside, in your bedrooms, or out on your private deck you have beautiful views of Boom Lake. Take some time and wander down the path from the property to Hodag Park, or just jump in and enjoy the nice sandy frontage right out in front of the buildings. Boat slips are also available for yearly rental. Additional features include maple wood and tile flooring, stainless appliances, 2 dedicated storage units, and 2 parking spaces in the underground heated garage. Elevator access so you don't have to haul your groceries up a single flight of steps. Enjoy every minute of your time in the Northwoods, and don't worry about having to do any exterior maintenance or landscaping again.

