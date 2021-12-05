Single-family homes for sale in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Athens area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

4 Navajo Circle, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,751 Square Feet | Built in 1963

BRICK BASEMENT RANCH in a charming neighborhood in Athens. This well maintained brick home is waiting for you to move in! The main level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The owners suite has it's own en suite bathroom with a walk in shower. The basement has an additional bedroom (4th bedroom) with it's own separate entrance. Perfect for a home office, craft room, extra guest area, man cave, music room, etc. Also in the basement is a large family room/rec room with a gas fireplace. This is where the family gathered for Christmas and Thanksgiving festivities! So many possibilities with the finished basement area(s). This home is a must see! The main level features a family den PLUS a formal living room. This cozy home was filled with love and laughter throughout the years. You will love the floorplan. Room enough for everyone to spread out and have some privacy. The two car carport allows you to pull up and park at the back door. So convenient with an arm full of groceries! The kitchen has the open concept feel that opens up into the family den. Sit and relax by the gas (natural) fireplace. Off of the den is a wood deck for enjoying your morning coffee, and listening to the birds. This property is surrounded by beautiful mature trees, including a Magnolia tree. There is a 10x26 work shop that is plumbed with electricity, a window AC unit, and an air compressor. New HVAC in Feb 2021. Seller believes the roof is approximately 8 years old and has the 30 year architectural shingles (per seller). New carpet in the den. Seller believes there might be hardwood floors underneath the carpet(s).

1802 Palos Street, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very nicely updated home with a huge family room/den with a beautiful fireplace. This home has a new tankless water heater, new LVP flooring, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new appliances in the kitchen, new sod in the front yard, a new beautiful front deck, new windows, new HVAC unit, fresh paint, and a new bathroom. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just waiting for the new owners! The updated look just adds character to an already lovely home. Kitchen is equipped with a pass thru bar that lends itself to opening up the floor plan. The fireplace mantle is a eye opener and just draws you in to the huge space. Modern lighting fixtures are great additions that bring in the vibe of a new home.

1129 Athens Pike, Etowah, 37331 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1970

1 acre plus, completely remodeled home! 4 bedroom/3 bath, 2 level home. Large deck overlooking the private lot. This in city location offers high speed internet. City water/sewer. Check out the open kitchen with granite, large open bar. Move in ready! Metal roof. Circular drive. Come feel the Etowah peaceful living!

108 County Road 605, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Don't wait on this one! Make this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home yours before it is gone! Only 10 years old. It has just over a half acre level yard and covered carport with outside storage room. It is conveniently located between Athens and Etowah. Comcast internet is available.

