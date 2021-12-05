Check out these Sheridan homes on the market

(Sheridan, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sheridan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

150 W 11Th Street, Sheridan, 82801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Mobile Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home in one of Sheridan's most desirable mobile home parks. Backs up to Thorne Rider Park and within close proximity to downtown. Roof is approximately 10 years old and furnace is approximately 3 years old. Lot rent is $360/mo and includes use of carport and storage shed, as well as water, sewer, and trash utilities. This trailer has been well cared for and can stay or be moved.

1511 Mydland Road, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,000 | Mobile Home | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Wonderful home! Like-new condition, energy efficient, exceptionally clean and only one owner! Peace of mind comes with the Magnum all steel foundation anchor system. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, Whirlpool appliances and a nice sized utility and laundry area. Come and take a look before this one is snapped up! NO REAL ESTATE- mobile home only for sale; 16'x 80' Friendship Mobile Home. Buyers must be approved by West Park management prior to closing. New park owners have plans to build a community center, bus shelters, common area and paved driveways. Lot rent is $550/month with tree trimming and snow removal included, (to be verified by buyer). All measurements are approximate.

408 S Tschirgi Street, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Charming 3 bed 3 bath recently renovated property in one of the most sought-after areas near downtown Sheridan. This Residence Hill home checks all the boxes. Large master bedroom with brand new bathroom, newer roof, new front deck, and alley access to the detached 500 sq ft shop with loft, all within walking distance to everything downtown Sheridan has to offer. This one won't last long!

535 Ulm Road, Wyarno, 82845 0 Bed 0 Bath | $899,000 | Farm | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2005

With year-round access and a short 16-mile drive to downtown Sheridan WY, this property is sure to appeal to those looking to settle primarily into a small acreage rural property with no covenants, and those looking for seasonal recreational opportunities alike. Located in Wyarno, WY a small unincorporated community in Central Sheridan County, this property offers 162.52 acres of Wyoming playground, an existing unfinished 2688 SQ FT home, and is fenced/cross fenced. Well, Septic and Electricity are already in place on the property. This property is in deer hunting area 23, known for premier Mule deer hunting and Antelope hunting area 15. Deer and antelope in this area are non-migratory and reside in the area year-round.

