ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Check out these Sheridan homes on the market

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 5 days ago

(Sheridan, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sheridan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFK1O_0dEhlcYe00

150 W 11Th Street, Sheridan, 82801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Mobile Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home in one of Sheridan's most desirable mobile home parks. Backs up to Thorne Rider Park and within close proximity to downtown. Roof is approximately 10 years old and furnace is approximately 3 years old. Lot rent is $360/mo and includes use of carport and storage shed, as well as water, sewer, and trash utilities. This trailer has been well cared for and can stay or be moved.

For open house information, contact Black Mountain Real Estate Team, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1262)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTw7e_0dEhlcYe00

1511 Mydland Road, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,000 | Mobile Home | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Wonderful home! Like-new condition, energy efficient, exceptionally clean and only one owner! Peace of mind comes with the Magnum all steel foundation anchor system. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, Whirlpool appliances and a nice sized utility and laundry area. Come and take a look before this one is snapped up! NO REAL ESTATE- mobile home only for sale; 16'x 80' Friendship Mobile Home. Buyers must be approved by West Park management prior to closing. New park owners have plans to build a community center, bus shelters, common area and paved driveways. Lot rent is $550/month with tree trimming and snow removal included, (to be verified by buyer). All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Kim Hall, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1270)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOYx4_0dEhlcYe00

408 S Tschirgi Street, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Charming 3 bed 3 bath recently renovated property in one of the most sought-after areas near downtown Sheridan. This Residence Hill home checks all the boxes. Large master bedroom with brand new bathroom, newer roof, new front deck, and alley access to the detached 500 sq ft shop with loft, all within walking distance to everything downtown Sheridan has to offer. This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Joe Steger, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1241)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfLAm_0dEhlcYe00

535 Ulm Road, Wyarno, 82845

0 Bed 0 Bath | $899,000 | Farm | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2005

With year-round access and a short 16-mile drive to downtown Sheridan WY, this property is sure to appeal to those looking to settle primarily into a small acreage rural property with no covenants, and those looking for seasonal recreational opportunities alike. Located in Wyarno, WY a small unincorporated community in Central Sheridan County, this property offers 162.52 acres of Wyoming playground, an existing unfinished 2688 SQ FT home, and is fenced/cross fenced. Well, Septic and Electricity are already in place on the property. This property is in deer hunting area 23, known for premier Mule deer hunting and Antelope hunting area 15. Deer and antelope in this area are non-migratory and reside in the area year-round.

For open house information, contact Mandy Koltiska, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-943)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
Sheridan, WY
Real Estate
Sheridan, WY
Business
County
Sheridan County, WY
Sheridan County, WY
Business
City
Sheridan, WY
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Mule Deer#Bhj Realty Inc#Magnum#Friendship Mobile Home
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
80
Followers
545
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy