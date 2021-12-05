Check out these houses for sale in Geneva

(GENEVA, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

182 South Avenue, Penn Yan, 14527 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Look up the definition of unique in Webster's dictionary and you'll find it says "being the only one of its kind or unlike anything else". That accurately describes 182 South Avenue. Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large kitchen, enclosed front porch, Florida room and large 2 car detached garage. Also 4 plus acre lot with large barn (32 x 32') with loft and huge outbuilding (60' x 100')!! So big you can store cars, boats, RVs, jet skis and more!! Many opportunities with this property!

For open house information, contact Robert J. Curbeau, Finger Lakes Realty at 315-536-7285

1341 Bankert Road, Clifton Springs, 14432 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,657 Square Feet | Built in 1895

A fantastic & rare opportunity to own your own (turn key) business in the heart of the Finger Lakes. A 35 year old profitable pet grooming/boarding business and 1 family residential home with a 2 car attached garage. 26 indoor/outdoor runs (1872 sq. ft.) plus 9 door runs (900 sq. ft.), 2 complete grooming rooms plus all of the equipment to run your own grooming business. Business includes: 1.1 acres, single family home (1657 sq ft.) w 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, ex-large family room with fireplace, large deck overlooking the wild life views, a 2 story detached garage with 2.5 bays, kennels and grooming rooms. Property has 2 septic tanks ( 1 for residential home, 1 for kennels). Lot is very private! Endless possibilities !! Please allow 48 hour notice for all showings. Income statement available upon request, buyers must sign a non-disclosure agreement before viewing Income Statements.

For open house information, contact Sarah D. Wilson, Keller Williams Realty Gateway at 585-256-4400

13 John Street, Seneca Falls, 13148 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Amazing opportunity to turn this into the home of your dreams and earn sweat equity in the process!! Large lot in a great location! Hardwood floors and new flooring already installed. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and adds to the spacious feeling! With a little TLC and vision for its potential, this home is an incredible opportunity for you to build equity and enjoy creating a home you'll love for years to come!

For open house information, contact Jacqueline C. Crane, Crane Realty at 585-412-8062

26 East Water Street, Waterloo, 13165 5 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Nothing to do but move in! Come see this renovated 5 bedroom home with a water front view! Features 2 full baths, first floor laundry, all new appliances, two car attached garage, double driveway, all new windows, and situated with view of canal. Ample outdoor space for all your activities.

For open house information, contact Melissa Button, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-789-6768