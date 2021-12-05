ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

On the hunt for a home in Mountain Home? These houses are on the market

Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 5 days ago

(Mountain Home, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mountain Home. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1275 Chukar Cir, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Back on the marked due to no fault of seller. This charming home has bonus rm, dbl gar w/workbench & remote door. Well established, safe neighborhood at end of a short Cul-de-sac. There's a park directly behind w/gated access from the backyd. This well built, brick home is solid w/many updates, newer metal roof, rain gutters, bathrms have been recently updated. Home has original high end Anderson Windows & 3 sliding patio doors (lots of natural sunlight), unique double sided rock wall frplc, new paint in 3rms, new carpet in 2rms, updated light fixtures. New front porch & repaired driveway. Backyard gets lots of sun, room for shed/shop. Big side area w/double gate & RV parking, 2 patios. Includes newer stainless frig, stove, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer. Central heat/air (gas/electric), good efficiency. Seller is motivated they're willing to split buyers closing costs + pay up to $500 for a 1yr major appliance home warranty policy + $500 Home Depot gift card to help with minor repairs w/acceptable offer

For open house information, contact Kerri Thomas, ERA West Wind Mtn. Home at 208-587-0711

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817365)

3955 Nw Morris Way, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Searching for a home w/ some elbow room? Look no further, this home has Acreage in the country! Enjoy beautiful mountain views, Bring your horses, RV & Toys. Lots of room! 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home w/ two sheds 16X18 & 8X12. This home boasts a party-like yard & the backyard has a partial covered patio. Community well, water $35 a month. A hidden gem & great home close to the end of a quiet country street. Act now, call for an appointment before it's too late! Seller is selling AS-IS with no repairs.

For open house information, contact Scott Cote, Tracy Real Estate Inc. at 208-599-3633

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814617)

0 Hamilton Rd, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home to be built to your specs on 1.47 acre lot with 16x46 RV bay! Pricing includes of craftsman trim, laminate throughout living, dining, & kitchen, gas fireplace and covered patio. Kitchen has granite breakfast bar, full tile backsplash, island, stainless appliances, pantry, & painted white cabinetry. Master bed has tile shower, soaker tub, & private toilet. Minutes to I-84 and 40 minutes to downtown Boise.

For open house information, contact Dawn Guinard, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98826529)

1790 N 6Th E, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fantastic family home in a great neighborhood! This home is very spacious and would be a great place to raise your family. Home has been given a fresh coat of paint on the outside and has been well maintained. The home could use some updating, but is move-in ready. Backyard has privacy with a covered patio and gazebo with a large hot tub. Hot tub needs minimal repair. Automatic sprinklers need work.

For open house information, contact Taresa Holtgrewe, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98825894)

Mountain Home, ID
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

