On the hunt for a home in Mountain Home? These houses are on the market

1275 Chukar Cir, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Back on the marked due to no fault of seller. This charming home has bonus rm, dbl gar w/workbench & remote door. Well established, safe neighborhood at end of a short Cul-de-sac. There's a park directly behind w/gated access from the backyd. This well built, brick home is solid w/many updates, newer metal roof, rain gutters, bathrms have been recently updated. Home has original high end Anderson Windows & 3 sliding patio doors (lots of natural sunlight), unique double sided rock wall frplc, new paint in 3rms, new carpet in 2rms, updated light fixtures. New front porch & repaired driveway. Backyard gets lots of sun, room for shed/shop. Big side area w/double gate & RV parking, 2 patios. Includes newer stainless frig, stove, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer. Central heat/air (gas/electric), good efficiency. Seller is motivated they're willing to split buyers closing costs + pay up to $500 for a 1yr major appliance home warranty policy + $500 Home Depot gift card to help with minor repairs w/acceptable offer

3955 Nw Morris Way, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Searching for a home w/ some elbow room? Look no further, this home has Acreage in the country! Enjoy beautiful mountain views, Bring your horses, RV & Toys. Lots of room! 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home w/ two sheds 16X18 & 8X12. This home boasts a party-like yard & the backyard has a partial covered patio. Community well, water $35 a month. A hidden gem & great home close to the end of a quiet country street. Act now, call for an appointment before it's too late! Seller is selling AS-IS with no repairs.

0 Hamilton Rd, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home to be built to your specs on 1.47 acre lot with 16x46 RV bay! Pricing includes of craftsman trim, laminate throughout living, dining, & kitchen, gas fireplace and covered patio. Kitchen has granite breakfast bar, full tile backsplash, island, stainless appliances, pantry, & painted white cabinetry. Master bed has tile shower, soaker tub, & private toilet. Minutes to I-84 and 40 minutes to downtown Boise.

1790 N 6Th E, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Fantastic family home in a great neighborhood! This home is very spacious and would be a great place to raise your family. Home has been given a fresh coat of paint on the outside and has been well maintained. The home could use some updating, but is move-in ready. Backyard has privacy with a covered patio and gazebo with a large hot tub. Hot tub needs minimal repair. Automatic sprinklers need work.

